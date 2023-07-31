The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is underway. The biggest international tournament in women's soccer is being co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand this year. For the first time, 32 teams — eight more than the previous edition held in France — will face off for the coveted FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 trophy.

The U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT) has a majorly skilled team this year, including 2022 MVP Sophia Smith, high scorer Alex Morgan and Trinity Rodman (daughter of NBA all-star Dennis Rodman) who was the youngest player to be drafted as of 2021, and completed her first season with the title Rookie of the Year.

An exciting final matchday in Group E of the 2023 Women's World Cup awaits as the United States plays Portugal on Tuesday, August 1. The USWNT must win or draw against Portugal to ensure they advance to the knockout stage and continue making a run in defending their back-to-back World Cup titles. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup at home.

Best way to watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup online:

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 games will be broadcast on Fox and FS1. If you don't have a cable TV provider or satellite package allowing you to watch these channels, don't worry. You just need a live TV streaming service and the most cost effective option is Sling TV.

With the current Sling TV deal, you can get your first month of SlingTV Blue tier for half price, or $22.50. Sling TV also includes 50 hours of DVR storage, which comes in handy for recording all the early morning games like USA vs. Portugal.

How to watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup for free:

While you can't watch the entire FIFA Women's World Cup for free, there is a free 7-day trial for fuboTV, meaning you could time your subscription to watch specific games (like the next USA match) without paying a dime. If your whole family wants to watch all the FIFA action, fuboTV allows you to watch the World Cup on up to 10 screens at once.

When does the USWNT play in the World Cup?

Friday, July 21, 2023

United States vs. Vietnam: U.S. won, 3-0

Wednesday, July 26, 2023

United States vs. Netherlands: U.S. tied, 1-1

Tuesday, August 1, 2023

United States vs. Portugal: August 1 at 3 a.m. ET

The top two teams in Group E will advance to the round of 16 knockout stage. That stage begins August 5.

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup TV schedule:

Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Portugal vs. United States @ 3:00 a.m. on FOX

Vietnam vs. Netherlands @ 3:00 a.m. on FS1

China vs. England @ 7:00 a.m. on FOX

Haiti vs. Denmark @ 7:00 a.m. on FS1

Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Argentina vs. Sweden @ 3:00 a.m. on FOX

South Africa vs. Italy @ 3:00 a.m. on FS1

Panama vs. France @ 6:00 a.m. on FOX

Jamaica vs. Brazil @ 6:00 a.m. on FS1

Thursday, August 3, 2023

Korea Republic vs. Germany @ 6:00 a.m. on FOX

Morocco vs. Colombia @ 6:00 a.m. on FS1

