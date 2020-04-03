Val Kilmer has been living the single life for two decades. In his upcoming memoir I'm Your Huckleberry, the 60-year-old actor reveals how being single has affected him.

"I haven’t had a girlfriend in 20 years," he writes in the book, according to excerpts obtained by People. "The truth is I am lonely part of every day."

Even with his long-term single status, Kilmer writes that he's "always found women infinitely more interesting than men."

“Perhaps that’s why we’ve always gotten along," he speculates. "We are big oafy elephants… and they are butterflies."

Throughout his life, Kilmer has had several high-profile relationships with women including Cindy Crawford, Angelina Jolie and Cher, but he counts Daryl Hannah as his biggest heartbreak.

"Lord knows I’ve suffered heartache. But Daryl was by far the most painful of all," he writes of the actress, whom he dated in 2001 and who is currently married to Neil Young.

"Neil Young, I always loved you, but I’m afraid I hate you now," he adds.

Kilmer also reveals that he credits Crawford with helping him get through his 1996 divorce from Joanne Whalley, and shares that Jolie, whom he dated in 2004, is "perhaps the most soulful and serious" of all his past loves.

"When people ask what she’s like, I say she’s like other women and other superstars, just MORE," he writes.

As for Cher, whom he dated in the 1980s, Kilmer writes that the singer helped him get through his 2015 throat cancer diagnosis.

"Once Cher works her way inside your head and heart, she never leaves," he writes. "For her true friends, her steadfast love and loyalty never die."

With Cher's support, Kilmer writes that he's "been healed of cancer for over four years now," adding that "there has never been any reoccurrence."

"I am so grateful," he adds.

I'm Your Huckleberry is due out April 21.

