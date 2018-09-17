Cher believes in love after love.

The 72-year-old music icon gets candid about her past relationships in a new tell-all interview with the Mail on Sunday. The Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again star first touches on her romance with actor Tom Cruise, who she met in 1985 at Sean Penn and Madonna’s wedding and started dating that same year.

After their initial introduction, the pair reunited at a White House event, and Cher recalls how the two bonded. “A bunch of people who were dyslexic were invited to the White House, and Tom and I are both dyslexic,” she says. "We didn’t go out till way later, but there definitely was a connection there.”

She adds that she’s still friends with Cruise, noting, "Though I don’t get what he does, that whole Scientology thing. I can’t understand it so I just… don’t.”

Pictorial Parade / Staff

Back in June, Cher played "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" on The Late Late Show With James Corden, where she was asked to name her top four best lovers in addition to Cruise, who she’d named previously. Refusing to do so, she opted to eat a dried caterpillar instead.

However, she isn't shy about discussing her love life in this most recent interview.

Cher also dated Cruise's Top Gun co-star, Val Kilmer, from 1982 to 1984, and from what she describes, the actor is a great kisser. “When we kissed, I thought my head would shoot right off my body," she remembers.

Sygma

As for KISS rocker Gene Simmons, who she dated from 1977 to 1980, Cher says he's “the one I’m crazy about,” but credits David Geffen, who she was with from 1973 to 1974, for helping to keep her off the “street.”

She goes on to call Rob Camilletti, a bagel baker who is 18 years her junior that she dated from 1986 to 1989, "possibly the one true love of my life.”

Cher isn’t quite as complimentary when it comes to her former husbands.

The chart-topping singer spoke of the late Gregg Allman, who she was married to from 1975 to 1979, saying, "It was really intense, but it’s hard to have a marriage with someone who’s doing drugs… Drugs and I were just never meant to be together. I thought it was stupid and still do. I saw too many people where it ruined their lives. It ruined Gregory’s life.”

Michael Ochs Archives

As for the late Sonny Bono, who Cher was married to from 1969 to 1975, she says he treated her “more like a golden goose” than a wife, adding, “We had a weird relationship. I don’t expect anybody to understand it.”

These days Cher is single and admits that she finds it hard to date.

"Not this week. I’m still on the lookout,” she teases. "The problem I have with all the boyfriends lately is that I don’t want to go any place with them because you can’t keep a relationship going in this kind of goldfish bowl, where everything you do and every picture you have taken will be on Instagram. There’s no way to keep something special."

Cher also doesn't shy away from discussing her plastic surgery, which she’s been open about in the past. "Yes, I’ve had a face lift, but who hasn’t?” she quips.

Prior to dishing about her love life to the Mail, Cher opened up to ET about her longtime friendship with her Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again co-star, Meryl Streep. Check it out:

RELATED CONTENT:

Cher Explains Why She 'Wasn't a Big Fan of ABBA' in the '70s

Cher Reveals How She Keeps a Toned Booty at 72

Cher Reveals What She Thinks Needs Improvement in the Broadway Show About Her Life

Related Gallery