Valerie Bertinelli is paying tribute to her son, Wolfgang Van Halen, with a sweet post in celebration of what was his expected birthday, before he was ever born.

The actress took to Instagram on Sunday to commemorate her now-32-year-old son's original due date -- which he ended up blowing past by almost two full weeks!

Valerie, 63, shared a throwback photo of her sizable baby bump from her pregnancy with her only child -- whom she welcomed with the late rocker Eddie Van Halen in 1991, almost a decade before they split.

"Wolfie’s due date was March 3, 1991. 33 years ago," Valerie captioned the post. "We didn’t know if we were having a boy or a girl. And we waited 13 more days before we would find out and meet our new baby boy."

"Happy due date, Wolfie," she added. "To the 🌙 and back, sweet boy ♥️ #sentimentalSunday"

Wolfgang celebrates his actual 33rd birthday on March 16.

The sweet post comes a little more than a month after Valerie paid tribute to Wolfgang's late father on what would have been his 69th birthday. She shared a picture of her late ex and their son to Instagram, and captioned it simply, "Happy Birthday Ed 🤍"

Valerie and the Van Halen frontman got married in April 1981, ten years before welcoming their first and only child. The pair split in 2001, and after four years of separation, Bertinelli filed for divorce in 2005. It was finalized in 2007.

However, even after their split, the pair remained close friends and co-parents, while Wolfgang followed in his fathers footsteps, becoming a musician and even playing with his father in Van Halen.

Eddie died in 2020 following a long battle with cancer. Wolfgang and Valerie were by his side when he died, along with his second wife, Janie.

