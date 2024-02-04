Wolfgang Van Halen is reveling in the joys of marriage.

The 32-year-old musician enthusiastically shared his newlywed bliss with wife Andraia Allsop during a red carpet interview at the MusiCares' 33rd annual Person of the Year gala.

As the son of the late Eddie Van Halen and actress Valerie Bertinelli, Wolfgang couldn't contain his happiness while discussing married life with ET’s Cassie DiLaura.

When asked about the experience of being newlyweds, Andraia couldn't help but laugh, saying, "It's been nice to actually have you home." Wolfgang chimed in, "Yeah. Yeah. I mean, I think if you marry the right person, it shouldn't be any different. Right?"

Reflecting on the title of "husband," Wolfgang beamed, "It's been awesome. I love it."

Wolfgang, who tied the knot with Andraia in October, also discussed his participation in the gala, which paid tribute to Jon Bon Jovi as Person of the Year.

Wolfgang revealed that he was thrilled to be a part of the event, stating, "I just, you know, Dad has always said so many wonderful things about Jon that I jumped at the opportunity to be able to be here to celebrate him."

The musician teased his performance, promising it would be one of the loudest of the night. As a tribute to Jon, Wolfgang took the stage to honor the rock icon.

Eddie died in October 2020 after a long battle with cancer. He was 65. At the time, Wolfgang announced the news on social media.

"I can't believe I'm having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning," he shared. "He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop."

Bertinelli replied to her son's heartfelt tweet with several broken heart emoji.

