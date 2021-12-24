Valerie Bertinelli Shares Emotional Video About Body Image

Valerie Bertinelli is getting real about body image. The Hot in Cleveland actress took to Instagram Thursday to share an emotional video on what turned out to be a bad body image day for the 61-year-old actress.

"I'm standing out in the rain because I'm doing my best to distract my mind from spiraling to a place of self-loathing, because I saw a picture of myself today that made me want to do that," Bertinelli began,

She continued, "I am not where I want to be right now, body-wise. I don't know if I ever will be, but when I see it right in front of me, it really does send me down that path. And I am doing my best to be positive and more full of joy and hopefully my body will follow along. I'm not there yet."

Bertinelli ended the video by giving herself an uplifting pep talk, adding that she won't only "focus on all the shortcomings and flaws and imperfections."

"We can all give ourselves permission to feel joy, be intentional about it, and remember to be grateful," she said. "I am grateful, even through all the mess. 'Cause there's still good in all the mess."

Bertinelli is no stranger to talking about her body image. The weight loss spokesperson got candid about body shaming in July, after she was told she need to lose weight by a stranger online.

The Food Network star posted an emotional video and noted that while she "was going through some recipes online," she "made the mistake of reading the comments."

"Someone...decided to point out that I need to lose weight," she said, tearing up. "...You're not being helpful."

"When you see somebody who has put some weight on, my first thought is that person is obviously going through some things, because if I could lose the weight and keep it off, I would," she continued. "But since I haven't been successful with that my whole entire life, at 61 I'm still dealing with [it]. You think I'm not tired of it, lady?"

It's been a tough year for Bertinelli, who filed to separate from her husband, Tom Vitale last month, and lost her ex-husband, Eddie Van Halen, last October. "Where's the compassion?" she asked her Instagram followers. "You think a stupid little comment like 'you need to lose weight,' not f**king helpful."

The actress was also very candid about her emotions in the caption for her video. "Aren’t we tired of body shaming women yet?! smh," she wrote. "I was going to delete my stories because it’s a little embarrassing and scary to be so vulnerable. But then I realized it was hitting a ‘good’ nerve with so many of you who were so sweet to dm and share your same vulnerability and struggles. We all could use a little more kindness and patience and grace, because we just never know what someone else is going through. So here it is. Not deleting. Owning it. ♥️ #compassion"

Bertinelli's son, Wolfgang Van Halen, commented on his mother's vulnerable message, writing, "You’re perfect the way you are, Ma. I love you ❤️ (also for no particular reason, what was that f**ker’s @ so I can harass them with memes?)"

Demi Lovato, who has been vocal about her issues with body shamers and musician, Michelle Branch, also came to the former soap star's defense, thanking her for being vulnerable and sharing her struggles.

Back in 2016, Bertinelli opened up to ET about learning how to love her body. "Do I want my jeans to be a little looser? Hell yeah!" she said. "But I'm happy today."

