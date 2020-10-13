Valerie Bertinelli is continuing to remember the good times with her late ex-husband, Eddie Van Halen. The 60-year-old actress took to Twitter to share a video montage of family photos that started from her pregnancy with her and Eddie's son, Wolfgang Van Halen.

The images show lots of laughs, some pretty epic hairstyles, and sweet memories. The video ends with a shot of Valerie and Eddie swinging a young Wolfgang on the beach, writing, "Forever Family, Family Forever."

Eddie, a founder of the band Van Halen, died last week following a private cancer battle. He was 65. Wolfgang, 29, was the first to share the news.

"I can't believe I'm having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning," he shared at the time. "He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop."

Valerie and Eddie tied the knot in 1981 and divorced in 2007. The actress previously opened up about her ex's death in a moving tribute post.

"Forty years ago my life changed forever when I met you. You gave me the one true light in my life, our son, Wolfgang," she wrote. "Through all your challenging treatments for lung cancer, you kept your gorgeous spirit and that impish grin. I’m so grateful Wolfie and I were able to hold you in your last moments. I will see you in our next life my love."

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Gene Simmons and Ozzy Osbourne React to Death of Friend Eddie Van Halen (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Valerie Bertinelli Shares Photos of Night She Met Eddie Van Halen

Eddie Van Halen's Brother Alex Remembers Late Rocker

Eddie Van Halen's Wife Feels 'Incredible Sadness' Over His Death

Related Gallery