'Vanderpump Rules' Returning for Season 9

Vanderpump Rules is returning for season 9. Bravo confirmed that the reality TV series, which details the drama at Lisa Vanderpump's Los Angeles-based restaurants, SUR and Tom Tom, will resume production next month.

Vanderpump will be joined by Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Ariana Maddix, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss, who are all returning for the show's ninth season.

Last summer, Bravo and the production company behind the show, Evolution, opted to fire longtime co-stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, citing a past racially insensitive incident the two had with former castmate Faith Stowers. More of the show's mainstays, Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor, announced they were parting ways with the show in December (though it's unclear if that was their decision, the network's or somewhere in between), meaning the show is down at least six cast members going into season 9 (Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were also let go due to past racist social media posts). Dayna Kathan will also not be returning for the upcoming season.

ET talked to Vanderpump last month where she revealed that some of the big moments fans missed out on over the pandemic will be shown on the upcoming season. Schroeder gave birth to a baby girl in January, Cartwright and Taylor welcomed a baby boy in April, Lala Kent welcomed her daughter, Ocean, in March and Shay is expecting a baby of her own.

"You might see little glimpses of it," Vanderpump teased of the milestones. "I think people will just be glad to see them back. You know, I love Lala, I think, yeah, she was naughty and she got it wrong sometimes, but that's what Vanderpump Rules is, and that's what life is. It's about, they were young and they were growing up and they were finding their way. And she's just such a lovely girl."

While promoting her book, Give Them Lala, the new mom told ET she was ready to get back in front of the cameras.

"I'm ready. I'm excited. Mic me up, the crazy is in my DNA," Kent shared. "So, who am I about to drag first day of filming? I'm ready to go."

While Kent originally had her reservations about returning to the show so soon after giving birth, she's ready to share her baby girl with the world.

"Ocean will be on the show. She's too damn perfect to not share with the world," Kent gushed. The reality TV star went on to add that she hopes motherhood will soften her up as she gets ready to return to all the Vanderpump Rules drama.

"I want to say that I'll be softer, but I don't know," she shared. "I also thought that being sober would change the way I would be, and that didn't stop me from dragging Raquel again. So, I'm hoping that it'll soften me up, but I guess we'll find out."

RELATED CONTENT

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Welcome Their First Child

Lisa Vanderpump Talks 'Overserved,' 'RHOBH' and a 'Pump Rules' Return

'Vanderpump' Star Tom Sandoval Plays a Creepy Handyman in New Movie

Lala Kent on Her 'Vanderpump Rules' Future and the Cast's Real-Life Pregnancy Pact (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery