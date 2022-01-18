'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion Trailer: Lala Kent Breaks Down in Tears as Co-Stars Question Randall Emmett Split
Lala Kent Talks ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 9 and How Show Address…
‘Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules’ Cast on What Their Celeb Dads T…
'Euphoria' Cast on Their Close Bond Amid a 'Chaotic' Season 2 (E…
How ‘Blossom’ Cast Reunion Came About on ‘Call Me Kat’ Season 2 …
'Cobra Kai' Season 4: Cast Breaks Down That Epic Prom Fight and …
'Cobra Kai' Season 4: Cast Reacts to All Valley Tournament Resul…
'Summer House': Carl Radke on Filming Season 6 Sober and That Wi…
Wendy Osefo on Bringing 'RHOP' Drama to 'Project Runway' and Bec…
‘Darcey & Stacey’: Darcey and Stacey Dish on Season 3 and Darcey…
Remembering Sidney Poitier: Viola Davis, Barack Obama & More Pay…
'90 Day Fiancé': Loren and Alexei on Their New Spinoff and Son A…
How Lady Gaga Is Approaching New Projects After 'House of Gucci'…
Oliver Hudson Gives Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘The Cleaning Lady…
'Wipeout' Contestants Fight Their Way Through Obstacle Course to…
Oprah’s Biggest Celebrity Sit-Down Interview Confessions of 2021
Watch Kate Middleton's Impressive Piano Performance at Royal Chr…
Kim Kardashian Shows Off Lavish Christmas Gifts From Mom Kris Je…
'Cheer' Season 2 Trailer: How Jerry Harris' Sexual Misconduct Al…
Music Stars Who Made Major Moves in 2021
Lala Kent is touching on her and Randall Emmett's break up in the new Vanderpump Rules season 9 reunion trailer. The reality star has accused her ex-fiancé of cheating, and once again brings up his alleged infidelity in the teaser.
"Randall Emmett creeping around on me? That should've been brought to my attention," Kent tearfully tells her co-star. "The fact that this man, he made feel safe enough to bring a child into this world. I feel disgusted."
The cast is then seen reacting to Kent's allegations with James Kennedy saying how he heard "some sexual rumors" about Emmett, while Brock Davies jokes that her ex has been more interested in "flying around in private jets and hanging out with Machine Gun Kelly."
"Sometimes the way you get them is the way you lose them," Lisa Vanderpump shockingly adds, perhaps implying that Kent had something to do with Emmett's divorce from Ambyr Childers.
Kent, 31, and Emmett, 50, called off their 3-year engagement in December - - nine months after welcoming their daughter, Ocean. The Vanderpump Rules star noted that there is really no communication between the two, outside of co-parenting.
“We communicate through an app,” Kent told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live earlier this month. “It has just to do with Ocean. There was no closure at all when it came to my relationship and exiting it. So, Ocean is the main focus and that’s how we communicate. If it doesn’t have to do with her, then I have no desire to communicate with that person.”
She also touched on his alleged cheating, which she said contributed to the end of their relationship.
“This has been going on for quite some time,” Kent alleged. "Kind of repeated behavior that I had found out about and it’s not just one person, it’s many. I believe that it started right after I got sober. And I don’t know how I didn’t see it.”
RELATED CONTENT:
Lala Kent Says Ex's Alleged Cheating was 'Repeated Behavior'
Lala Kent 'Got The F**k Out' After Randal Emmett Cheating Allegations
Lala Kent Changes 'Rand' Tattoo After Rumored Randall Emmett Split
Related Gallery