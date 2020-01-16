New Vanderpump Rules star Max Boyens is addressing his recently resurfaced racist tweets.

Boyens currently appears in season 8 of the hit Bravo show, and his offensive tweets from 2012 have since been making the rounds on social media. In screengrabs of the tweets in question, Boyens used the N-word on multiple occasions and also wrote an offensive tweet about Asians.

On Thursday, Boyens -- West Hollywood bar/restaurant TomTom's general manager -- apologized in a statement to ET.

"I want to sincerely apologize for what I tweeted in 2012 -- it was wrong on every level," the statement reads. "It is not a representation of who I am. I am shocked I ever tweeted that -- and I am disgusted and embarrassed -- I am truly sorry."

The reality star has since made his Twitter account private.

In one screen capture of his 2012 tweets by Instagram account facereality16, Boyens wrote, "It upsets me that the word n***a is not allowed to be said unless you are black because quite honestly it’s my favorite word, N*********A."

Another tweet reads, "Something about Asians that just makes me want to punch them in the suck hole."

Interestingly enough, earlier this month, in response to a tweet reading, "Do only white people work at Pump?", Boyens tweeted that he is a quarter black.

Meanwhile, fellow new Vanderpump Rules cast member Brett Caprioni is also now coming under fire for apparent past racist tweets. According to more screengrabs by facereality16, Caprioni -- restaurant SUR's newest male server -- also apparently tweeted the N-word on multiple occasions in 2012.

ET has reached out to Caprioni for comment.

Earlier this month, ET spoke with both Boyens and Caprioni about joining Vanderpump Rules.

"[We're] definitely anxious," Boyens admitted about the season finally airing. "Excited, but… I don't know? I don’t think we all know what's gonna happen."

"I just want to be liked," he also admitted. "I'm already well aware of what’s really gonna happen, you know? Everyone has the people that don't like them, who do really like them, and I think we just gotta really just embrace who we really are on this show and who we are in life, because that’s what they're filming."

Meanwhile, Caprioni shared, "I'm hoping the audience perceives us as who we really are and not what, you know, is said online, or what people fabricate, you know, behind keyboards."

"I just want them to be excited for new faces," he added. "New people, new energy, stuff like that. I’m looking forward to the reaction to that."

-- Reporting by Joseph Corral

