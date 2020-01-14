Lisa Vanderpump isn’t ruling out a return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The popular reality star shocked fans when she exited the show in 2018, but during Tuesday’s stint guest hosting ET, she indicated a comeback wasn’t out of the question.

“I can never say never about anything, but I don't know. It’s not what’s in my radar right now,” she said about the possibility of returning to the Bravo series.

“I just hear a little about a hookup situation,” she added, about whether she has kept up with the latest drama on the show. “But I haven’t heard much about it all. No comment on that one! I won't be [watching this season.]”

Although she has exited RHOBH, Vanderpump still has plenty of reality television drama in her life, thanks to her Vanderpump Rules, which follows the lives and loves of staff at her Los Angeles restaurant, SUR.

The show just premiered it’s eighth season, with episode two airing on Tuesday, and Vanderpump promised there’s a “pretty explosive season” ahead. She added that the show’s stars are bigger divas than her dear dogs.

“It's a very convoluted, complicated experience and it has been for many years,” she said of the series, which has made stars of cast members like Jax Taylor and Stassi Schroeder. “So, they kind of struggle to grow up. A lot of the time they get it right, but equally they get it wrong this season. It’s very divided.”

“But it’s a great season,” she added. “And, we’ve got great new cast members which changed the dynamic. It’s a lot of fun, but also there’s some very poignant moments too. It’s a very real show. That’s why I think it’s been so successful -- it’s authentic. These relationships have been around for years.”

Vanderpump added that her own vulnerability is shown in coming episodes, due to dealing with the grief of losing her mother, Jean, last June.

“I had a hard time this season because I lost my mother right in the middle of shooting, which was a shock after just losing my brother,” she said. “So, there was a definitely an emotional component in my life that factored into the show because we have to document everything that’s going on. That was hard. I’ve been a bit emotionally-vulnerable for the last 18 months because my family was literally cut in half.”

“[It] was much harder with my brother because it was just so unexpected -- the suicide and everything,” she added about her brother, Mark’s, 2018 death. “My only sibling. I was just floundering, so that was very difficult on Housewives and I didn’t do well at all. But I think with my mother being older, even though it was very sad, it’s not a tragedy when somebody gets into their eighties. Even though it was unexpected, I still processed it very differently.”

Pondering whether RHOBH wasn’t sensitive enough to her grief during the difficult time, Vanderpump alluded to the experience possibly contributing to her exit from the series.

“There was a reason it was enough for me and no regrets,” she said.

She’s now happy focusing on Vanderpump Rules happenings at SUR, which is one of three restaurants she owns in West Hollywood, a stone’s throw from her *NSYNC bestie, Lance Bass’ restaurant and sports bar, Roccos Weho. Musicians like Selena Gomez and Lady Gaga sometimes stop by, and the likes of Justin Bieber have been seen working out it the neighborhood.

“You would think he had a gym at home for goodness sake,” Vanderpump said. “He should come into SUR for a cocktail really. A couple of people there are friendly with him.”

As well as taking care of the young staff at SUR, Vanderpump also has her beloved pets keeping her busy, and she even brought one along to help her co-host ET.

“Puffy! He's everything,” she said of the cute pup. “He's a rescue because you know I'm big into rescue. He’s very happy to be here. I actually lost one last week. So, I'm down to six. I have six personally and I have 700 in China. That's another story.”

See more on Vanderpump below.

