Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright may have tied the knot with Jax Taylor, but she's not ready to start having babies just yet!

The couple had a stunning summer wedding at Kentucky Castle in Versailles, Kentucky, and on Tuesday they made their first Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen appearance since the big day. When a caller asked them about having babies, the pair were very straightforward about their plans.

"We went and started [trying] one month and then Stassi and Lala's wedding, so, and we're in it. So that's a problem," Taylor said of his Bravo co-stars, Stassi Shroeder and Lala Kent, who are both getting married soon.

"Short version is we're trying to make it to Italy for Stassi and Beau's wedding and I'm not stuck back home because I'm too pregnant," Cartwright explained. "So, we're trying to plan it out. But yes, babies! I want babies!"

"Can you imagine being pregnant at Stassi's wedding?" Taylor quipped.

Host Andy Cohen, who became a father himself last year, urged the pair not to schedule their family planning around others' weddings, but Cartwright explained that she didn't mind being pregnant at the actual wedding.

"I don't want to be so pregnant where I'm stuck like Phoebe on Friends," she noted, referring the sitcom episode where Ross married Emily in London and Phoebe couldn't go because she was pregnant with triplets. "I can't go to her best friend's wedding. That's what I care about."

The newlyweds also opened up about their wedding, criticizing Southern Charm star Shep Rose for his behavior.

"He posted me walking down the aisle before anybody was posting," Cartwright noted.

"He was the worst guest ever!" Taylor exclaimed. "I told him, he knows. I was not happy."

Taylor also wasn't happy with his estranged mother, Marie Cauchi, who didn't come to the wedding at all.

"She was not at the wedding. And you know what, she didn't even call me on my wedding day, she has not reached out to me at all," he said. "I may be a little stubborn, but I'm the son, and I just feel like it's just a touchy subject. No, she didn't make it, to answer your question."

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Sound Off on the 'Vanderpump Rules' Newbies (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor Are Married

Lisa Vanderpump Arrives for Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's Wedding Weekend Following Her Mother's Death

Lance Bass to Officiate Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's 'Vanderpump Rules' Wedding

Related Gallery