'Vanderpump Rules': Tom Sandoval Denies Raquel Leviss Hookup

In the latest episode of Bravo's Vanderpump Rules, Tom Sandoval denies hooking up with his co-star, Raquel Leviss, despite their months-long affair.
Sandoval, who owns a bar featured on the show and is dating Ariana Madix at the time this episode is taped, is asked by a producer if anything physical has happened between him and Leviss. He replies with a slight smirk, "No, nothing has happened between Raquel and I."
This denial came after several members of the friend group question why Sandoval was spotted hanging out with Leviss by himself at The Abbey bar in West Hollywood. James Kennedy's girlfriend, Ally Lewber, had seen the interaction and informed Katie Maloney, who then questions Sandoval about the outing.
Sandoval denies "dancing all close" with Leviss in a "dark corner" of the bar and insists it was "a bunch of us" who went to the establishment. Despite already sharing at least one kiss with Leviss, Sandoval calls the allegations "funny" when Scheana Shay tells him that Maloney says, "Raquel's now going after Sandoval."
"At the f**king Abbey? We know everybody there. It’s not a place where I would take a secret f**king rendezvous," says Sandoval.
Maloney later defends herself after her words get twisted that Sandoval and Madix were in an "open relationship." She explains that she meant the duo "don't have rules for each other in their relationship."
"I guess what I’m trying to say is that if Tom and Ariana do have an open relationship, Ariana knows nothing about it," Maloney says in a confessional, adding that Sandoval is "very manipulative."
The episode ends with tensions rising among the cast, leaving viewers wondering what will happen next. Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8 p.m. C on Bravo.
