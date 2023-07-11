Vanessa Bryant and her family took a trip to the happiest place on earth to celebrate her youngest daughter, Capri, turning four last month.

The proud mother took to Instagram on Monday to share some sweet photos from the family trip, during which the Southern California-based clan headed off to Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

The gallery of photos includes 41-year-old Vanessa, along with Capri's sisters, Natalia, 20, and Bianka, 6, and Vanessa's nephews, Kristian and Justin Gonzalez. In one photo, Vanessa holds a tiara-wearing Capri on her lap as she sports a pink-and-yellow pair of Minnie Mouse ears. Vanessa gives her youngest a sweet smooch on the cheek as they pose in front of Cinderella's castle and Capri beams into the camera, clutching a pink, polka dot purse.

Other photos feature a group shot of the family wearing Disney-themed personalized birthday shirts for Capri, the birthday girl wearing a larger tiara while on a teacup ride, Vanessa and Natalia on a roller coaster and the various exhibitions and stage shows that the group attended during their trip.

Vanessa celebrated Capri's birthday with a post dedicated to her youngest back in June. The gallery of images featured adorable shots of the 4-year-old, with a caption that read, "Happy 4th birthday, Capri!!! We love you so much Koko- Bean!!!!"

The joyous occasion comes a month after the family paid tribute to Gianna "Gigi" Bryant on what would've been her 17th birthday. Gigi and her dad, Kobe Bryant, died in a January 2020 helicopter crash, when the NBA legend was 41 and his daughter was 13.

On May 1, Vanessa shared a photo of Gigi smiling as she rode a carousel. "Happy 17th birthday, baby girl," Vanessa wrote. "I love you and miss you so much, sweet Angel."

Vanessa also shared a pic of Gigi with two of her sisters, Natalia and Bianka, who are now 20 and 6, respectively. "Happy birthday, sweet Gigi!" she wrote. "We love you to the moon and back infinity +1. Forever & Always."

The proud mom additionally shared a video in honor of Gigi's legacy. The video featured WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu, one of Gigi's best friends and teammates, Aubrey Callaghan, NBA alum Pau Gasol and others sharing what it means to play basketball "Gigi's way."

Participants pointed out Gigi's love for basketball, her dedication to the game, and her desire to be the best player and person.

Natalia also remembered her late sister, sharing two pics of them together on her Instagram page.

"Happy 17th Birthday Sweet Gigi. I love you forever and always," she wrote, before quoting ABBA's "Dancing Queen" by writing, "You are the Dancing Queen, Young & Sweet, Only Seventeen."

Gigi's 17th birthday came more than two months after Vanessa reached a settlement with Los Angeles County over the sharing of graphic photos of the helicopter crash that killed her husband and daughter.

At the time, Vanessa's lawyer, Luis Li, told ET that Los Angeles County agreed to pay Vanessa and her three daughters more than $28 million to settle the lawsuit. In a statement, Mira Hashmall, lead trial counsel for L.A. County in the Bryant-Chester case, called the settlement "fair and reasonable."

