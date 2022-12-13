Vanessa Hudgens Gives Off Lady Gaga Vibes in Shocking Platinum Blonde Hair Transformation
Haus of Hudgens! Vanessa Hudgens is serving up some major Lady Gaga energy thanks to her new look. The 33-year-old actress posted a pic of her new platinum blonde locks and blonde eyebrows to Instagram on Tuesday.
In the pic, Hudgens is rocking a bold red lip, a black latex coat, and a thick gold neck cuff necklace.
"Who even is she," the tick, tick... BOOM! star captioned the post.
Fans quickly pointed out in the comments section how much Hudgens resembled Gaga.
"She’s giving Lady Gaga for sure!" one wrote.
"Lady Gaga in hotel AHS," another commented.
It's unclear what the new look is for or whether the blonde tresses were dyed or a wig, though Hudgens has rocked a blonde wig for her popular holiday franchise, The Princess Switch, in the past.
Hudgens addressed the possibility of a Princess Switch 4 while speaking with ET last year.
"I never want to say never, but I definitely need a break from the amount of work that these movies take," Hudgens, who is a producer and plays multiple characters in the films, told ET at the time.
