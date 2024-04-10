Baby V has a baby on the way! Vanessa Hudgens is a total maternal goddess these days as she awaits the birth of her first child.

The 35-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a sweet mirror selfie in which she rocked a brown off-the-shoulder maternity dress with neon green nails and a casual updo.

"Date night," she captioned the photo, in which her growing baby bump was on full display.

Vanessa's proud husband, Cole Tucker, commented on the pic with a simple, "Wow."

The High School Musical alum first spilled the beans about her pregnancy at the 2024 Oscars last month, letting her belly do the talking in a fitted black gown on the red carpet.

The former child star tied the knot with her minor league baseball player love in December 2023 in Tulum, Mexico. Vanessa began dating Cole shortly after her split from actor Austin Butler in 2020. The exes had dated from 2011 to 2020. Prior to that romance, she famously dated her High School Musical co-star, Zac Efron, from 2005 to 2010.

Vanessa Hudgens attends the Oscars in March 2024. - Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

In addition to her impending baby bliss, Vanessa is also getting ready for several upcoming films, including her return to the Bad Boys franchise in Bad Boys 4. She's reprising her role as Kelly alongside stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

"It's fun to be around and I think there's like a lot of belly laughs and [it's] action-packed," Vanessa recently told ET. "It's going to be a great movie."

