Vanessa Kirby Addresses Catwoman Casting Rumors (Exclusive)

The British actress Vanessa Kirby is finally addressing those rumors that she might be up for Catwoman soon.



ET’s Nischelle Turner spoke with Kirby, 31, at the world premiere for her new action film, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, in L.A. on Saturday, where she discussed the prospect of taking on the cherished DC role in The Batman.



"I don’t know anything about it," she claimed when asked if she can offer any updates. However, when asked if she’s interested in the coveted role, she gushed, "Are you kidding?! I would love to be Catwoman. Oh my god, it would be a dream."



Kirby then claimed that, if she did in fact get the gig, she’d have to hit the gym before pulling on the feline heroine’s notoriously skintight ensemble.



"Oh my god, are you kidding? I have to do lots of squats," she said. "I mean, literally, lots of squats."



The leading lady also discussed tackling her powerful female role in Hobbs & Shaw, a go-for-broke, male-dominated summer action flick.



"I just never thought in a million years I would be an action girl because I'm just not naturally like that at all," Kirby, who also appeared in Mission: Impossible – Fallout, explained. "But yeah, there is something about this particularly that made me-- I really felt like it was such a good opportunity to take care of this female character in this massively male world and to make sure, every day, we made sure in every area, she was a capable fighter. That she had all the best fights… That she was never saved by the guys… And I hope it instills some kind of change."



Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw arrives in theaters on Aug. 2.

