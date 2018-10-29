Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is gearing up for his upcomingFast and Furious spin-off, Hobbs & Shaw, and giving fans a look at one of the fresh faces who has signed on to come along for the ride.

Johnson took to Instagram on Monday to introduce the latest character in the action epic, Hattie Shaw, played by Vanessa Kirby, best known for her performances on The Crown and in Mission: Impossible - Fallout.

"In our spin-off, HOBBS & SHAW, I have a nice new friend. Meet 'Hattie Shaw' played by my homegirl, @vanessa__kirby," the 46-year-old action star, who is reprising his role as Luke Hobbs in the upcoming project, wrote alongside a photo of himself and Kirby, decked out as their rough and tumble characters and standing around in some sort of underground fancy car cellar.

"Hattie loves the following/ Longs walks on the beach. Being a bad ass MI6 Operative. Drinking tequila with Hobbs. And not in that order," the caption continued. "Hattie also happens to be the sister of Deckard Shaw, who’s played by @jasonstatham."

"It tortures him that his sister Hattie is kickin’ it with Hobbs. His pain makes me very happy," Johnson added. "But what makes me happier is welcoming this crazy talented actress and cool chick to our movie. Havin’ a blast together."

In the upcoming spin-off, former enemies Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw are forced into an uneasy alliance to stop the evil machinations of the villainous Brixton, played by Idris Elba. Hobbs & Shaw is set to hit theaters Aug. 2, 2019. Check out the video below to hear more from Johnson.

RELATED CONTENT:

Dwayne Johnson Debuts His 260-Pound 'Fast & Furious' Spinoff Physique After 18-Week Training

Dwayne Johnson Sings to Six-Month-Old Daughter On Her Half Birthday

Dwayne Johnson Reveals Idris Elba's Villain in 'Fast & Furious' Spinoff -- Pic!

Related Gallery