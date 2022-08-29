TV

Vanessa Lachey and the 'NCIS: Hawaii' Cast Goof Off in Season 1 Bloopers (Exclusive)

By Philiana Ng‍
This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.

If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.
06:22

Vanessa Lachey and the 'NCIS: Hawaii' Can't Keep a Straight Face…

04:11

Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's All-White, 3-Day Wedding…

03:00

Dove Cameron Shows Off Intense Nail Art at 2022 MTV VMAs (Exclus…

02:02

Bradley Cooper Smiles Over 'Special' Support From Irina Shayk at…

03:00

Nick Cannon Reveals He's Expecting Baby No. 10

03:21

Scott Disick Mocks Kris Jenner as Kourtney Kardashian Gives a Fe…

01:45

Britney Spears Blames Mom Lynne for Conservatorship in Now-Delet…

03:54

Kelsea Ballerini Praises Husband Morgan Evans as a 'Supportive, …

02:07

Why AJ McLean's 9-Year-Old Daughter Changed Her Name to Elliot

03:23

Kourtney Kardashian Refuses to Let Scott Disick 'Ruin' Newlywed …

08:35

Kevin Costner Teases 'Yellowstone' Season 5 and Reveals If He Kn…

01:56

Elton John Hopes 'Hold Me Closer' Duet With Britney Spears Will …

02:14

Yung Gravy on Obsession With MILFs as He Brings Addison Rae's Mo…

01:11

Joe and Melissa Gorga Wish Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas ‘the …

02:59

'The Family Chantel': Pedro Finds Out Chantel Took All Their Mon…

03:00

Sydney Sweeney on Her 'Amazing' Double Emmy Noms and Joining MCU…

01:09

Richard Simmons Is 'His Jovial Self' on 70th Birthday (Exclusive)

02:41

Chrissy Teigen Reveals She’s Pregnant After Her and John Legend’…

When the cameras start rolling, it's all business on the set of NCIS: Hawaii. But sometimes, long days at work bring out the goofy side for the stars of the CBS drama. 

ET exclusively premieres a sneak peek at the season 1 gag reel, as featured in the upcoming season 1 DVD release, and the cast -- led by leading lady Vanessa Lachey -- sure knows how to have a laugh when they flub their lines or get the case of the giggles in the middle of a scene!

‘NCIS’ Universe Offers Premieres to Fan Out Over!

This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.

If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

‘NCIS’ Universe Offers Premieres to Fan Out Over!

From Lachey struggling to say her lines during a windy afternoon by the beach to co-star Tori Anderson delivering a piece of dialogue in a hilariously suggestive way, prompting her scene partners to laugh, the minute-long first look is definitely a mood booster to kick-start the week. Watch the exclusive bloopers above.

The gag reel is part of the special features included in the six-disc NCIS: Hawaii: Season 1 DVD set, which has over 45 minutes of bonus content -- from featurettes to deleted scenes -- as well as all 22 episodes from the freshman season.

Season 1 follows Special Agent Jane Tennant (Lachey) and her unwavering team of highly skilled field agents -- Kai Holman (Alex Tarrant), Jesse Boone (Noah Mills) and Lucy Tara (Yasmine Al-Bustami) -- and tech specialist Ernie Malik (Jason Antoon), as they work together to balance duty to family and country, while investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security and the mysteries of the sun-drenched island paradise itself.

NCIS: Hawaii: Season 1 is available on DVD on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

RELATED CONTENT:

'NCIS': Watch a Mini 'NCIS: Hawaii' Crossover in New Sneak Peek

'NCIS,' 'NCIS: Hawaii' and 'NCIS: LA' Renewed at CBS

Vanessa Lachey and Wilmer Valderrama Tease 'NCIS' & 'Hawaii' Crossover

Related Gallery