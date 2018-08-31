Vanessa Marquez, former ER star, was shot and killed by police in South Pasadena, California, on Thursday after she pulled a BB gun on them, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirms to ET. She was 49.

According to the sheriff's department, the incident occurred at approximately 1:48 p.m., when officers from the South Pasadena Police Department visited an apartment complex to conduct a welfare check for a female resident (later confirmed to be Marquez by the LASD Homicide Bureau) who was possibly suffering from a medical condition. When officers arrived around noon, they noticed she was having seizures, the sheriff's department tells ET, adding that they requested fire department paramedics to respond and assist with her medical needs.

The sheriff's department also tells ET that police continued to speak to Marquez for over an hour and a half in an attempt to offer her medical care when they became aware she was possibly suffering from mental health issues and appeared to be unable to care for herself.

She then armed herself with a handgun and pointed it at the officers (none who were harmed), at which time an officer-involved shooting occurred, the sheriff's department says, adding that Marquez was then transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. The weapon recovered at the scene was a BB gun and described by police as a replica semi-automatic handgun.

Marquez, a Hispanic actress, was best known for playing nurse Wendy Goldman on ER from 1994-1997. She also appeared on shows like Melrose Place, Malcolm & Eddie and Nurses.

Reporting by Joseph Corral.

