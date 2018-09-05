Vanilla Ice was among the passengers on a plane that was quarantined at JFK airport in New York on Wednesday and the rapper documented the scary moments on Twitter.

"So I just landed from Dubai and now there is like tons of ambulances and fire trucks and police all over the place," he wrote, along with the video he took of the fleet of vehicles outside.

So I just landed from Dubai and now there is like tons of ambulances and fire trucks and police all over the place pic.twitter.com/i9QLh6WyJW — Vanilla Ice (@vanillaice) September 5, 2018

The "Ice Ice Baby" singer also reported he wasn't affected by the mysterious symptoms.

"This is crazy. Apparently there is over 100 people sick on the bottom floor, so happy I’m up top, it’s a double-decker plane 380," he wrote.

This is crazy. Apparently there is over 100 people sick on the bottom floor, so happy I’m up top, it’s a double-decker plane 380 — Vanilla Ice (@vanillaice) September 5, 2018

According to CBS News, the plane was held back from the terminal after several passengers on board reported feeling sick. The Emirates Airbus A380, which is a two-tier plane that can hold 520 people, was met by the Centers for Disease Control and Port Authority Police after reports of unexplained illness among the passengers emerged.

Early reports stated over 100 people were ill, but ultimately only 10 crew members and passengers were taken to Jamaica Hospital in Queens, and nine others showed symptoms but refused medical treatment. A government source with knowledge of the situation said there was no evidence of security or terror issues, and U.S. officials believe the illness was caused by food poisoning, while passengers suggested it could have been a bad flu virus.

The CDC said in a statement, "Passengers who are not ill will be allowed to continue with their travel plans, and if necessary will be followed up with by health officials."

Vanilla Ice is just the latest star with a scary plane emergency. Rapper Post Malone was on a plane last month when the tires blew off during takeoff, forcing it to stay in the air for a lengthy period of time before landing safely. Read more on the incident below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Post Malone Thanks Fans for Prayers After Emergency Plane Landing

Post Malone's Flight Makes Safe Emergency Landing After Blowing Out Tires

Vanilla Ice Riding Out Hurricane Matthew at Palm Beach Home, Live Tweets During Storm