Vanna White is looking to up her net worth. According to TMZ, the 66-year-old TV personality is currently in the middle of renegotiating her Wheel of Fortune contract following news that host Pat Sajak is retiring.

After a report over the weekend claimed that White had not received a pay raise in 18 years, TMZ is now reporting that White is threatening to walk if she does not get at least half of what Sajak is making.

It was previously reported by Puck that White was earning $3 million a year for her role on Wheel of Fortune, and Sajak was bringing in five times as much. Sajak is currently making $15 million a year, according to TMZ.

The 76-year-old host announced earlier this month that he will be retiring from the hit game show after season 41. Sajak has served as host of Wheel of Fortune since 1981, when he took over the position from Chuck Woolery. White has been part of the program since 1982.

TMZ also reports that Sony is not on board with White's demands, calling the negotiations "very difficult." A source also tells the outlet that White feels a higher calling to speak out, saying, "She feels like it's a statement for all women."

Meanwhile, Ryan Seacrest will take over for Sajak on Wheel of Fortune in September 2024. The longtime TV host said he was "truly humbled" to get the job, sharing, "I can say, along with the rest of America that it's been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them."

In his message, Seacrest also wrote that he was looking forward to "working alongside the great Vanna White."

