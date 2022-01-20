Venus ET Fleur founder Seema Bansal is an expert in the flower and romance departments.

The businesswoman founded the bespoke rose atelier in 2015 with her now-husband, Sunny Chadha, to elevate the floral industry with luxury gifts and arrangements, using their special roses that last for a full year.

"When my husband and I started the company, we realized there was a missing piece in the floral industry, and felt compelled to fill it. ... Our arrangements truly stand the test of time, which is why our clients turn to us for every event, holiday, or celebration that they hope to turn into a longer lasting memory, not a fleeting moment," Bansal tells ET.

Some of those clients include the Kardashians and Jenners, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Drake, Gigi Hadid, Paris Hilton, Sophie Turner, Jason Derulo, Demi Lovato, Cardi B, DJ Khaled, Alicia Keys, Halsey, Missy Elliott, Meek Mill, Travis Barker, Issa Rae, and more.

"Celebrities love the customization that our designers can achieve, so they have uniquely curated arrangements in their homes that nobody else has. ... Our variation in color, design, shape and size allows Venus ET Fleur to be the perfect addition to any space, no matter how bold and edgy your style might be," she shares.

For this year's Valentine's Day, Bansal recommends going with a blend of classic and fun roses for an extra special touch.

"I absolutely love our neutral suede heart boxes. Hearts are perfect for Valentine's Day, and our neutral tones are stunning and go so well with any space, making them truly perfect for any time of year," Bansal notes.

"Venus ET Fleur bouquets last one year in mint condition, so not only are they a sweet sentiment for Valentine's Day, but they also provide continued romance, beauty, and decoration for the full year, a reminder of true love after February 14. ... Every time they look at our arrangements, they're reminded of that and taken back to a certain memory," she continues.

Other than giving your loved ones a gorgeous floral arrangement, Bansal suggests showing your appreciation with sweet words and quality time.

"It's really the simple things that mean the most to me at the end of the day. ... Whether it be an intimate dinner and heartfelt conversation, cuddling up on the couch with a good romantic comedy, or writing personalized letters, it's not always the grandiose gestures that go the distance," she shares.

"A handwritten note is a must-have. In addition to that, I always appreciate flowers, of course, chocolate and a beautiful dinner."

Venus ET Fleur flowers are available for purchase on their website. The company is offering complimentary shipping for orders over $179 with the promo code WITHLOVE.

