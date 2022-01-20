Venus ET Fleur Founder Seema Bansal Reveals Her Must-Haves for Valentine's Day 2022
The Best Valentine's Day Outfits for Every Type of Date
'Cheer': Gabi Butler Didn't Know Jerry Harris' Alleged Victims W…
'Cheer' Season 2: Trinity Valley's Vontae Johnson Reveals if He …
'Cheer' Season 2 Trailer: How Jerry Harris' Sexual Misconduct Al…
'Bridgerton' Season 2: Lord Anthony Embraces Kate Sharma During …
‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Stars Tease Conflicts for Boba and Fenne…
'Cheer' Season 2: Gabi Butler Confesses That She's Still Eligibl…
Remembering Bob Saget: ET’s Time With the ‘Full House’ Star
Bob Saget, Comedian and Star of ‘Full House,’ Dead at 65
PSIFA 2022: Andrew Garfield on Receiving Desert Palm Achievement…
2022 PSIFA: Jessica Chastain, Kristen Stewart and More Reflect o…
Inside Lily Collins’ Star-Studded Family Tree: From Phil Collins…
Oprah’s Biggest Celebrity Sit-Down Interview Confessions of 2021
TV Worth Binging in the New Year
Holiday Movies to Watch: ‘The Matrix Resurrections,’ ’The Tender…
'Euphoria' Cast on Their Close Bond Amid a 'Chaotic' Season 2 (E…
‘Darcey & Stacey’: Darcey and Stacey Dish on Season 3 and Darcey…
Remembering Sidney Poitier: Viola Davis, Barack Obama & More Pay…
'90 Day Fiancé': Loren and Alexei on Their New Spinoff and Son A…
Venus ET Fleur founder Seema Bansal is an expert in the flower and romance departments.
The businesswoman founded the bespoke rose atelier in 2015 with her now-husband, Sunny Chadha, to elevate the floral industry with luxury gifts and arrangements, using their special roses that last for a full year.
"When my husband and I started the company, we realized there was a missing piece in the floral industry, and felt compelled to fill it. ... Our arrangements truly stand the test of time, which is why our clients turn to us for every event, holiday, or celebration that they hope to turn into a longer lasting memory, not a fleeting moment," Bansal tells ET.
Some of those clients include the Kardashians and Jenners, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Drake, Gigi Hadid, Paris Hilton, Sophie Turner, Jason Derulo, Demi Lovato, Cardi B, DJ Khaled, Alicia Keys, Halsey, Missy Elliott, Meek Mill, Travis Barker, Issa Rae, and more.
"Celebrities love the customization that our designers can achieve, so they have uniquely curated arrangements in their homes that nobody else has. ... Our variation in color, design, shape and size allows Venus ET Fleur to be the perfect addition to any space, no matter how bold and edgy your style might be," she shares.
For this year's Valentine's Day, Bansal recommends going with a blend of classic and fun roses for an extra special touch.
"I absolutely love our neutral suede heart boxes. Hearts are perfect for Valentine's Day, and our neutral tones are stunning and go so well with any space, making them truly perfect for any time of year," Bansal notes.
"Venus ET Fleur bouquets last one year in mint condition, so not only are they a sweet sentiment for Valentine's Day, but they also provide continued romance, beauty, and decoration for the full year, a reminder of true love after February 14. ... Every time they look at our arrangements, they're reminded of that and taken back to a certain memory," she continues.
Other than giving your loved ones a gorgeous floral arrangement, Bansal suggests showing your appreciation with sweet words and quality time.
"It's really the simple things that mean the most to me at the end of the day. ... Whether it be an intimate dinner and heartfelt conversation, cuddling up on the couch with a good romantic comedy, or writing personalized letters, it's not always the grandiose gestures that go the distance," she shares.
"A handwritten note is a must-have. In addition to that, I always appreciate flowers, of course, chocolate and a beautiful dinner."
Venus ET Fleur flowers are available for purchase on their website. The company is offering complimentary shipping for orders over $179 with the promo code WITHLOVE.
RELATED CONTENT:
Valentine's Day Guide 2022: Shop the Best Gifts to Buy for Loved Ones
Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Valentine's Day Collection Reveals New Collab