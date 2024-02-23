Victoria Beckham is not letting a foot injury get in the way of her signature chic style.
The Spice Girls alum has suffered a foot injury, her famous other half, David Beckham, revealed on his Instagram Story on Thursday. "Apparently my wife's little accident in the gym was a clean break...," he captioned a photo showing her leg and a foot boot.
Despite the 49-year-old mom of four's accident, Victoria did not let her new accessory get in the way of her signature posh style. On Wednesday, she was photographed leaving a restaurant in London after dinner with friends, sporting head-to-toe black with sunglasses while on crutches. As for her footwear, Victoria paired her orthopedic boot with a single Alaïa Le Coeur heart-cut slingback pump featuring a two-inch heel.
The eponymous designer previously revealed she'd had a mishap in the gym on Valentine's Day, posting a photo of her foot being iced. "Happy Valentine's Day to me," she wrote. "Fell over in the gym!!!!!"
At the time, her husband of 24 years poked fun at her foot on his Instagram Story, writing, "How bigs your toe? WOW I NEVER NOTICED THAT BEFORE."
She didn't let the accident get in the way of celebrating Valentine's Day, either. "Happy Valentine’s Day cowboy 🤠🐴 🔊," she captioned an Instagram post for David. "Love u so much @davidbeckham!! Kisses @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham#HarperSeven xx."
David returned the love, writing over on his page, "Happy Valentines to an amazing wife , mummy & best friend I love you I mean ' I just fancied her ' @victoriabeckham Happy valentines kiddies @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham#HarperSeven ."
