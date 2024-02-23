Victoria Beckham isn't letting a broken foot steal the spice from her life.

The Spice Girls alum has suffered a foot injury, her famous other half, David Beckham, revealed on his Instagram Story on Thursday. "Apparently my wife's little accident in the gym was a clean break...," he captioned a photo showing her leg and a foot boot.

Despite the 49-year-old mom of four's accident, Victoria did not let her new accessory get in the way of her signature posh style. On Wednesday, she was photographed leaving a restaurant in London after dinner with friends, sporting head-to-toe black with sunglasses while on crutches. As for her footwear, Victoria paired her orthopedic boot with a single Alaïa Le Coeur heart-cut slingback pump featuring a two-inch heel.

The eponymous designer previously revealed she'd had a mishap in the gym on Valentine's Day, posting a photo of her foot being iced. "Happy Valentine's Day to me," she wrote. "Fell over in the gym!!!!!"

David Beckham/Instagram

At the time, her husband of 24 years poked fun at her foot on his Instagram Story, writing, "How bigs your toe? WOW I NEVER NOTICED THAT BEFORE."

Click News and Media / BACKGRID

She didn't let the accident get in the way of celebrating Valentine's Day, either. "Happy Valentine’s Day cowboy 🤠🐴 🔊," she captioned an Instagram post for David. "Love u so much @davidbeckham!! Kisses @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham#HarperSeven xx."

David returned the love, writing over on his page, "Happy Valentines to an amazing wife , mummy & best friend 🩷 I love you 🩷 I mean ' I just fancied her ' @victoriabeckham 🩷 Happy valentines kiddies @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham#HarperSeven 🩷🩷🩷🩷."

