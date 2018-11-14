Rollo's back on Vikings -- but something tells us he's here for more than just a chance to reminisce about old times.

Fans saw Clive Standen's beloved character sail towards Kattegat in the season 5A finale amid Ivar (Alex Høgh Andersen) and Lagertha's (Katheryn Winnick)'s all-out war, and now ET's got a first look at his time back on Viking soil.

"I killed Halfdan. I killed my brother," Harald (Peter Franzén) reveals in the clip, as Rollo meets with him, Ivar and Hvitserk (Marco Ilsø).

"I tried to kill mine once," Rollo replies, referring to his late brother, Ragnar (Travis Fimmel). "So, Ubbe lives? And Bjorn? Of course, Bjorn Ironside lives. I taught him to fight. Who can kill him?"

"There's someone else who is still alive. The woman that haunts my days and nights, the woman that I've sworn by my sacred drink to kill," Ivar hauntingly says.

"You mean Lagertha. Where is she?" Rollo asks, revealing he clearly still cares for her.

Watch the full scene in the video player above.

Vikings creator Michael Hirst hinted during a January interview with ET that a Rollo-Lagertha reunion might be in the cards.

"Like any other fan, I was thrilled to see Rollo sailing into the show, but he's come back to deal with things which were never dealt with in the past," he said. "And we're going back to season one here, where there were huge questions about his relationship, and Ragnar's relationship with Lagertha, and what had actually happened between them all -- and frankly, whose son Bjorn was."

"So, Rollo is sailing back to deal with things that have been on his mind for a long time, and it's pretty powerful stuff, I must say," he added.

Vikings returns to History on Nov. 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Check back to ETonline ahead of the premiere to find out what Standen had to say about his character's big return.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Vikings': Ivar the Boneless Gets Crowned in Chilling New Poster

'Vikings' Debuts Action-Packed Season 5B Trailer at Comic-Con: Watch Ivar and Bjorn Head Into 'Darkness'!

'Vikings' Creator Breaks Down Show's Death-Filled Midseason Finale and [SPOILER'S] Return! (Exclusive)

Related Gallery