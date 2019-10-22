Welcome to the Fast & Furious family, Cardi B!

ET has learned that the "I Like It" rapper has a small role in the upcoming Fast & Furious 9, after Vin Diesel teased her involvement on his Instagram on Tuesday. The actor posted a video of himself and Cardi after a grueling day of filming from the U.K. set.

"Last day in the UK! Pa mi Gente... #Fast92020 #Fatherhood," Diesel captioned the clip.

"I'm tired, but I can't wait. I ain't gonna front, I think this is going to be the best one," Cardi says in the video. "I need to take a nappy-nap. I'm ready to take my nappy-nap." ET has learned Cardi B has a small role in the next film in the Fast & Furious franchise.

Cardi is coming off of her first movie role in Hustlers. Earlier this month, the rapper expressed that she would love to continue to act.

"Yes, I am [going to keep acting]," Cardi told Ellen DeGeneres while on her talk show before teasing her involvement in another film. "And I am going to film for a movie this month."

Additionally, on Monday, Diesel also confirmed that Ozuna would make an appearance in the latest film.

"As you know, we have often found great talent in the music industry to cross over into film," the actor wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of himself with the reggaetonero and director Justin Lin. "They are expected to leave all the accolades at the door to embrace the character with integrity... and that is exactly what Ozuna has done. Very proud of your work and role in Fast 9! Pa Mi Gente! All Love, Always...#Fast92020."

Also returning for the ninth installment are Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron. John Cena also joined the crew.

While the plot details are still unknown, Diesel has been sharing updates from the set.

Fast & Furious 9 arrives in theaters on May 22, 2020.

