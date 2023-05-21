Vin Diesel isn't ready to call it quits officially just yet!

Diesel spoke with ET's Matt Cohen on Saturday at the block party for Charlize Theron's Africa Outreach project in Los Angeles, and he played coy when asked exactly how much more fuel the Fast and Furious franchise has in the tank.

While fans already know that the new Fast X isn't the end of the road -- as Diesel announced at this year's CinemaCon that an 11th film is slated for release in 2025 -- many are wondering just how many more installments could be expected.

For Diesel, this is a delicate subject -- specifically because of how much love there is for the franchise as a whole.

"The last time I told my daughter [it] was the last one, all I saw was tears," Diesel said with a small laugh. "So I gotta be really careful [about] who and what I say."

One thing he's not worried about is praising the franchise's incredible and unexpectedly large ensemble cast, who came together to create a thrilling 10th installment in the series, which has been ongoing for more than 22 years.

"We have such a great cast," Diesel marveled. "We lead with love. We try to create an environment where people can do their best work."

"That's all actors really want, is to feel as though they're supported to create unique characters. Characters that last forever," he added, "and you see that in this franchise."

Fast X brings together many of the heroes and villains from the franchise's storied history and pits them against a new, bigger threat with even crazier stunts. The latest installment takes the wild cast around the globe from London to Tokyo, from Central America to Edinburgh and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the streets of Tbilisi as they work to fight off foes, new and old, and keep the Fast family together.

The massive ensemble supporting Diesel includes Theron, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, John Cena, Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Helen Mirren, Rita Moreno, Jason Statham, Daniela Melchior, Scott Easywood, Nathalie Emmanuel and Alan Ritchson, among many others.

Fast X is in theaters now.

Michelle Rodriguez Shares What ‘Fast X’ End Credits Scene Means for Franchise's Future (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

RELATED CONTENT:

'Fast X' Cast Gushes Over Vin Diesel's Personal Messages (Exclusive)

'Fast X': Brie Larson on Adjusting to Fight Sequences Without Superpowers (Exclusive)

'Fast X': John Cena Gushes About Wife Who 'Keeps Him in Line' at Premiere (Exclusive)

Meadow Walker Pays Tribute to Late Dad Paul Walker With 'Fast X' Cameo

Related Gallery