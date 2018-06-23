Vinnie Paul, Pantera Drummer, Dead at 54

Pantera drummer and co-founder, Vinnie Paul, has died at the age of 54.

The news was announced on the popular metal band’s Facebook and Twitter pages on Friday.

“Vincent Paul Abbott aka Vinnie Paul has passed away,” read the post. “Paul is best known for his work as the drummer in the bands Pantera and Hellyeah. No further details are available at this time. The family requests you please respect their privacy during this time.”

Paul formed the GRAMMY-nominated band with his late brother, Dimebag Darrell, in 1981.

After the group split in 2003, the brothers formed a new band, Damageplan, but during a 2004 performance in Ohio, Darrell was shot and killed.

Musicians took to social media to pay tribute to the artist following the news.

“We are deeply saddened to hear that our dear friend and brother, Vinnie Paul has passed away,” heavy metal band, Megadeth, tweeted from their official account. “Rest in Peace Vinnie, you will truly be missed and forever remembered.”

Matchbox Twenty guitarist, Paul Doucette, remembered the rocker as “very kind,” adding that they had met several times.

“Very sad to hear about the passing of Vinnie Paul,” he wrote. “Met him a few times and he was always a very kind human.

Alice in Chains described the rocker as a “good man gone way too soon,” while Five Finger Death Punch said he was an inspiration.

“The World has lost another legend,” tweeted Five Finger Death Punch. “He was an inspiration and a good friend... We will miss you Vinnie Paul. R.I.P.



New Zealand rock band, Like a Storm, also credited the late musician for welcoming them into his life and home in Las Vegas, Nevada, while they made their record, Catacombs, which came out on Friday, the same day Paul's death was announced.

See more celebrity tributes below.

