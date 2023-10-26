Friends and family of actor Erik Jensen, widely recognized for his roles on hit TV shows The Walking Dead and Mr. Robot, have launched a heartfelt appeal for support as he battles stage 4 colorectal cancer.

Just a year and a half ago, Jensen survived a brain aneurysm, and he is now facing another formidable challenge. His family created a GoFundMe page last week, which states, "After miraculously surviving a brain aneurysm just a year and a half ago, our beloved Erik Jensen was just diagnosed with Stage IV colorectal cancer."

The page further notes that the cancer has spread to his liver, and despite these hurdles, Jensen continues to work as a director and writer throughout his treatment.

His doctors are optimistic about shrinking the tumors through two major surgeries. The courageous battle ahead is not one Jensen is fighting alone; his family and friends are standing by his side, and they are reaching out to the public for assistance.

The family aims to raise $300,000 in total for his medical expenses. The GoFundMe page emphasizes the dire financial situation they are currently facing, compounded by Jensen's aneurysm, cancer diagnosis, and the Hollywood strikes. They are determined to ensure Jensen's treatment, maintain their home, and provide stability for his 13-year-old daughter, Sadie.

As of Thursday, the GoFundMe campaign had received an outpouring of support, with over $120,000 raised so far. Notable figures from the entertainment industry have also stepped forward to lend their support. Scott Gimple, executive producer of The Walking Dead, posted a link to Jensen’s donation page and wrote, “One of TWD’s own could use a little help. Erik Jensen, who played Dr. Steven Edwards in S5 was just diagnosed with cancer, and it’s a time of great uncertainty for him and his family.”

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, another star from The Walking Dead, expressed his support on social media, saying, "Never had the chance to work with Erik… until now anyway. I do know he and his could use some help…. Of any and all kind."

The GoFundMe page describes him as "one of the most hardworking, loving, truthful, and devoted people we know." It stresses the importance of his presence in his daughter's life, his community, and the art he has yet to create in the world.

In addition to his roles in The Walking Dead and Mr. Robot, Jensen has also made significant contributions to television with appearances in For Life, The Equalizer, Mindhunter, and many more.

RELATED CONTENT: