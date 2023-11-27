Following Teyonah Parris' universe-shifting turn in The Marvels, take a look back at some more lighthearted moments from the series where her character, Captain Monica Rambeau, got her powers: WandaVision!

The Disney+ series followed Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch, as she grieved the loss of Vision (Paul Bettany) by crafting them a fake TV sitcom-inspired life using her powerful magic. When Monica passed through Wanda's hex, she gained the ability to absorb and manipulate energy.

ET has an exclusive look at the WandaVision gag reel from the upcoming Collector's Edition, which features Olsen, Bettany, Parris, Kathryn Hahn and more cracking up on set of the 2021 series.

"So sorry, my brain's working and I am fine," Olsen assures in one scene as she flubs a line.

In another take, Olsen and Bettany are in their 1950s-style twin beds, when the British actor glibly instructs, "Let's pull ourselves together, this is our big chance at Disney+."

Watch the rest of the laughs in the video above! Other special features on the Steelbook Collector's Edition includes interviews about how the cast and crew navigated WandaVision's many different eras, deleted scenes and the "Assembled" featurette on the making of the series.

While Marvel boss Kevin Feige told ET at the premiere of The Marvels that he isn't interested in delving too far into the future when it comes to the current phase of the MCU, he did note that the the far-reaching storytelling of the film, and the franchise in general, is "part of the fun" that he hopes fans focus on more than what everything could mean.

"I mean, everything is a building block in the broader story -- that's just part of the fun. But really it's the fun of the movie," Feige explained. "The movie has a beginning, middle, and an end. And what Nia [DaCosta, The Marvels director] has worked on for so long, for so hard with Brie [Larson] and with Teyonah and with Iman [Vellani], represents years of very hard work. And it's this experience and the fun of this movie that I want people to focus on."

Of course, there is the possibility that The Marvels could lead to something that Feige has been vocally excited for, the eventual introduction of more mutants -- specifically the X-Men -- after the reveals at the end of the Vellani-led Disney+ series, Ms. Marvel and in The Marvels' post-credits scene.

"The X-Men are a solid and rich and great concept," Feige raved. "The return of the animated series [X-Men '97] next year -- which we're very excited about and I saw some new final episodes today which really bring you back to that core of who the X-Men are and that soap opera that those characters represent."

And when it comes to seeing those superpowered beings in live action?

"People will see. Perhaps soon," the Marvel executive teased.

WandaVision is streaming now on Disney+. The WandaVision Collector's Edition is available on 4K Ultra HD Steelbook and Blu-ray Steelbook on Nov. 28.

