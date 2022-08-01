Watch Angelina Jolie Attempt to Dance the Electric Slide at Daughter Zahara's Spelman College Send-Off
Angelina Jolie is getting down on the dance floor. The 47-year-old actress joined her daughter, Zahara, at her college send-off.
Morehouse College shared a video of the moment on Instagram Sunday, which shows Jolie smiling and laughing as others at the bash try to help get the actress do the Electric Slide. Angelina eventually departs the dance floor, and goes over to Zahara, 17, to give her a hug.
The Los Angeles event, called SpelHouse SendOff, allows incoming freshman at Morehouse and Spelman College to meet alumni and give them "a glimpse of the family they are joining," Morehouse said in its post. The colleges are both Atlanta-based HBCUs, with the former being a men's school, and the latter a women's.
"We love to see it!" the college captioned the clip. "Angelina Jolie and daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt, incoming Spelmanite freshman, dances with Morehouse and Spelman alumni at the Los Angeles send off for incoming freshman students."
The sweet moment came the same day that Jolie, who shares Zahara with her ex, Brad Pitt, announced her daughter's college of choice.
"Zahara with her Spelman sisters!" Jolie wrote alongside a photo of a group of girls. "Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl."
Jolie, who also shares Vivienne and Knox, 14, Shiloh, 16, Pax, 18, and Maddox, 20, with Pitt, has spent much of this year with Zahara by her side. The pair was most recently spotted shopping and visiting the Vatican Museum in Rome, Italy.
