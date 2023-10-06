"I keep thinking about that old question -- what would you do if you had a million dollars?"

That's the central conflict in the upcoming thriller Your Lucky Day, which features late Euphoria star Angus Cloud in one of his final roles.

In the film from director Daniel Brown, Cloud plays a young man who happens to be in a convenience store when a fellow patron wins big on a lottery ticket. Donning a mask and wielding a gun, he turns the scene into a hostage situation, forcing everyone else in the store to decide what they're willing to risk for a share of the $156 million jackpot.

The film also stars Elliot Knight, Jessica Garza, Sterling Beaumon, Mousa Hussein Kraish, Jason Wiles, Sebastian Sozzi, Spencer Garrett, and Jason O’Mara.

Watch the full trailer below:

Cloud died on July 31, and a spokesperson for the Alameda County Coroner later confirmed his cause of death to ET: "Angus Cloud died from a lethal combination of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and more, in what is ruled as an accidental overdose. Angus suffered from acute intoxication from the combination of drugs, which also included benzodiazepine."

In an interview with People last month, Cloud's mother, Lisa, recalled finding him dead, slumped over at a desk in his family's Oakland, California, home.

"It was predominantly the central nervous system depressants. It started to slow his heart and slow his breathing," Lisa shared. "He got tired from lack of oxygen. Everything just slowed down, and eventually his heart stopped and he went to sleep. But he didn't kill himself.”

"He went out at his total power, his total beauty, his total influence, and the reaction that everyone has had is very moving to me," she continued. "You know, he's not just an actor who overdosed. He was a beautiful soul, and that's why people miss him so much... I miss him so much. He was the love of my life."

Your Lucky Day is in theaters Nov. 10 and on digital Nov. 14.

