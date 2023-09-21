'Euphoria' Star Angus Cloud’s Cause of Death Revealed

Angus Cloud's official cause of death was revealed on Thursday, with ET confirming that the Euphoria star suffered from an accidental overdose.

A spokesperson for the Alameda County Coroner tells ET, “Angus Cloud died from a lethal combination of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and more, in what is ruled as an accidental overdose. Angus suffered from acute intoxication from the combination of drugs, which also included benzodiazepine.”

Cloud's family confirmed that the actor died on July 31 in a statement to ET. He was 25.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways," the Cloud family statement read at the time. "Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend."

"Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence," the statement continued. "We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."

Cloud starred as Fezco on Euphoria from 2019 to 2022, on which he had pivotal storylines with Javon Walton's Ashtray and Maude Apatow's Lexi. The show also stars Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi.

In a statement to ET, an HBO spokesperson said, "We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time."

Cloud also appeared in films such as The Line and North Hollywood, and in music videos for Juice WRLD and Becky G.

