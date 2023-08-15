Angus Cloud did not leave a suicide note behind following his sudden death.

According to TMZ, citing multiple law enforcement sources involved in the death investigation, the Euphoria actor did not write a suicide note for loved ones, which the outlet says is more evidence suggesting Cloud died from an accidental overdose.

Cloud's family confirmed he died on July 31. He was 25. There was growing speculation Cloud took his own life due, in part, to the family stating that "Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

ET would later obtain the 911 call placed by Cloud's mother, Lisa Cloud Mclaughlin, who reported that her son did not have a pulse and was not breathing at all, calling the situation a "possible overdose." She also denied speculation that her son's death was a suicide.

"Friends, I want you all to know I appreciate your love for my family at this shattered time. I also want you to know that although my son was in deep grief about his father's untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one," she wrote in a Facebook post. "He was reorganizing his room and placing items around the house with intent to stay a while in the home he loved. He spoke of his intent to help provide for his sisters at college, and also help his mom emotionally and financially. He did not intend to end his life."

Lisa ended her message by speaking about Cloud's recovery, following a near-fatal head injury he suffered when he fell down a hole at a construction sight as a kid. Lisa also took the moment to share how she would like him to be remembered.

"His head injury 10 years ago miraculously didn't result in death as it almost always does. He was given 10 bonus years and filled them with creativity and love," she added. "Social media posts have suggested his death was intentional. I want you to know that is not the case. To honor his memory, please make random acts of kindness part of your daily life. Bless your hearts."

The official cause of death has yet to be determined.

Cloud portrayed Fezco on Euphoria from 2019 to 2022, on which he had pivotal storylines with Maude Apatow's Lexi and Javon Walton's Ashtray. The show also stars Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi.

