Angus Cloud's Mother Shares His 'Euphoria' Audition Tape

Angus Cloud’s mother is taking time to remember her late son’s "extraordinary spirit."

On Facebook Tuesday, the actor's mom, Lisa Cloud Mclaughlin, shared a throwback video of her son before he was spotted on the streets of New York City and found fame.

"This was just sent to me by Jennifer Venditti who scouted Angus in Brooklyn," she began. "It's his first tape."

According to Mclaughlin, the tape is what ultimately led to Cloud’s big break on Euphoria. "After this was seen by the creators of Euphoria, he was asked to read for Fezco. It really captures my son's extraordinary spirit," she shared.

In the six-minute clip, Cloud describes himself as "goofy" and details a time where he and his friend snuck into the San Francisco zoo and ended up in the kangaroo exhibit. After speaking of his loved ones, the actor opens up about what he considered to be "the best part" of his life.

"Just the love that I have to give and to receive, you know what I'm saying? Everywhere, you know, surrounded by it," he said. "Just blessed to be alive."

When asked about the "worst part" of his life, Cloud said, "S**t, I don't know! It's all good over here, nothing to complain about."

Cloud died on July 31, his family confirmed to ET. He was 25.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways," the family's statement read. "Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend."

"Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence," the statement continued. "We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."

Additionally, a source close to Cloud's family told ET, "Angus had been battling severe suicidal thoughts after getting back from Ireland, where Angus and his family laid his father to rest. Angus was staying with his family as he tried to work through overcoming the grief."

The Oakland Police Department also responded to Cloud's death in a statement to ET.

"The Oakland Police Department (OPD) is investigating a death that occurred today, July 31, 2023, just after 11:30 AM, in the 200 block of Euclid Avenue," the OPD said. "The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The cause of death is unknown. There's no additional information being released at this time. This is an active death investigation."

In a separate statement to ET, the Oakland Fire Department noted, "This morning, at approximately 11:30 a.m. PT, Oakland Fire was dispatched to the 200 block of Euclid Ave in Oakland for a medical emergency. Upon the arrival of Fire EMS personnel, the patient was determined to be already deceased. Per protocol, the body was left in the care of the police department and coroner. Cause of death is unknown. No further information from the Fire Department is available at this time."

Cloud's mother, who found her son and called 911, denied speculation that his death was a suicide.

"Friends, I want you all to know I appreciate your love for my family at this shattered time. I also want you to know that although my son was in deep grief about his father's untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one," she wrote on Facebook. "He was reorganizing his room and placing items around the house with intent to stay a while in the home he loved. He spoke of his intent to help provide for his sisters at college, and also help his mom emotionally and financially. He did not intend to end his life."

Her statement continued, "When we hugged goodnight we said how much we loved each other and he said he would see me in the morning. I don't know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art projects, fell asleep and didn't wake up. We may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically, but it's abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world. His struggles were real. He gave and received so much love and support to and from his tribe. His work in euphoria became a lightning rod for his generation and opened up a conversation about compassion, loyalty, acceptance and love."

