Anyone who wasn't in Tishomingo, Oklahoma on Friday night really missed out!

For starters, Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale's 17-year-old son, Kingston, made his live music debut at Blake Shelton's restaurant-bar Ole Red, where Kingston made it crystal clear he's already quite the rock star. Just a couple of days ago, Shelton teased that he would turn the stage over to a debut artist making their "VERY FIRST public performance!"

That artist turned out to be Kingston, who had a helluva night and earned himself a roaring ovation when it was all said and done. There's a ton of video circulating on social media in which Kingston can be seen putting on a deft performance. He later thanked the crowd for the support before Shelton walked up on stage to give him a big 'ol hug.

Afterwards, Shelton grabbed a guitar, sat on a stool and leaned into the mic for a little joke.

"I mean, I'm not gonna let him close out the show. You know what I mean?" he quipped. "I'm still in competition mode a little bit."

He then asked the packed crowd, "I was trying to think, how do you follow that?" Then someone in the crowd could be heard yelling, "With Gwen!"

Never one to tease without pleasing, Shelton started playing No Doubt's "Don't Speak" on his guitar, prompting Stefani to join him onstage. Video footage shows her walk up with a red Solo cup and take a sip before hugging her hubby from behind. Stefani then grabbed a mic and belted out the 1995 classic.

Zuma Rossdale, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Apollo Rossdale, and Kingston Rossdale attend Shelton's Hollywood Walk Of Fame ceremony on May 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Getty

Proud parents all around, for sure!

In August 2022, just over a month before he announced his exit from The Voice after 23 seasons, the country star revealed to ET where Stefani and her sons -- Kingston, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9 -- fall on his list of priorities. Spoiler alert: They're at the very top.

"Look, I love music and I love The Voice. I love all the cool things I get to do with my job, but those things all take a backseat now to Gwen and the kids and it’s just a new phase of my life," he said.

Just last month, Shelton and Stefani celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary. Shelton took to Instagram to commemorate the event with a photo from the wedding of the two kissing in front of their cake.

"Happy anniversary @gwenstefani!!!!" he wrote in his caption. "Every day has been the best day since I met you."

