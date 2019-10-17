Karamo Brown is sharing his empowering wisdom with celebrities.

The beloved Queer Eye star and current Dancing With the Stars competitor took over our broadcast show on Thursday with his DWTS partner, Jenna Johnson, when the two guest co-hosted with ET's Keltie Knight. During a segment called "Karamo's 2 cents," celebrities got a chance to ask Brown for some advice. This Is Us star Chrissy Metz kicked it off and asked how he deals with nerves.

"The biggest thing for people when they have their nerves, it means that they're fearful that they're not going to be good enough," Karamo said. "And I think reminding yourself before any situation that you're good enough is going to be the first step and finding a support system around you that can tell you and encourage you is the second step, but thirdly, taking deep breaths to calm those nerves and not be so anxious."

Later, Jenny McCarthy asked for advice about people who want to take more accountability for their actions in life, but have a tough time doing so.

"Accountability is an easy one because for more people, it stems from fear as well," he said. "If you're accountable, you're afraid that something's going to backfire on you and it's going to stop some forward motion in your life, so you have to stop that fear-based thought and replace it with love-based thought and say instead of thinking something's going to stop, think of yourself as growing and becoming better."

ET spoke with Brown earlier this month at Save the Children's "Centennial Celebration: Once in a Lifetime," presented by The Walt Disney Company, where he talked about his Queer Eye co-star, Jonathan Van Ness, recently revealing that he's HIV-positive.

