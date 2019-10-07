Karamo Brown may have been in danger of elimination on Monday night's Dancing With the Stars, but he couldn't have been happier in his interview with ET following the show!

That's all thanks to guest judge Leah Remini, who almost got into a blowout fight with Len Goodman during week four of the dance competition show. It all started when Len began giving Karamo and his pro partner, Jenna Johnson, nitpicky technical critiques for their tango to Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road," which prompted Leah to bring up the "unbelievable" score of 5 the head judge previously gave #TeamJeranamo.

"It felt good!" Karamo said of Leah's support, while speaking to ET's Lauren Zima on the press line. "Literally, we were so obsessed and happy when we heard that Leah was going to be on the panel. And she did not disappoint. I want her to be a regular judge, is all I'm saying."

But that's not the only drama that occurred in the ballroom following Karamo and Jenna's dance. Another judge, Carrie Ann Inaba, called out the dance duo's starting position (a lift) and said she was docking off a point for not abiding by the rules. Jenna held her ground on the move, however, and still stands by her decision.

"I respect her, for sure, and it's hard because I knew that starting position might be controversy," Jenna confessed. "But I wanted to do it because I think it showed off Karamo. I think it was a great moment for us to start with and it engaged the audience. So, I'm glad we did it. Again, I'll lay off on the tricks but it felt right in the moment."

"And not to call out my husband [Val Chmerkovskiy], but he did three lifts in his tango last week and didn't get called out for it," she added.

Of being in the bottom two, Karamo admitted he was "tearing up."

"It was a scary moment. because I love the show and I want to be here," he exclaimed. "The thing is, I get great messages from America and I know that they love watching me dance and I appreciate them, but it's one of those things where it's like, it's really up to the judges. And I don't want to leave. so I'm glad I got saved."

"It just shows that I'm growing and the judges saved us because they saw that I'm working my butt off," he added. "This only motivates me to keep going to the top. I'm getting to the finals. Trust and believe."

Lamar Odom and his pro partner, Peta Murgatroyd, were the other couple in danger of elimination on Monday night, and were ultimately sent home.

ET also spoke with Karamo and Jenna during their rehearsals for week four, where they teased their plans to bring the Queer Eye star's "sex appeal" to the ballroom.

"I will say that no one has seen him be sexy yet on the show," Jenna said at the time. "And he is in his element."

"No, seriously, let me tell you something. All the other dances [I've done] have all been fast and have taken me, like, four or five days to get because it's like, high-paced," Karamo added. "And nobody else has done fast dance like this on the entire cast! This week, it took me one day to get the dance down, and now we're perfecting. It took me one day ... only one day!"

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Hear more in the video below.

