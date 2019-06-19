The big climax of Disney's live-action Dumbo sees Holt Farrier (Colin Farrell) and his circus cohorts (including Eva Green's aerialist, Colette) successfully pull off a scheme to free everybody's favorite flying elephant and his mother from V.A. Vandevere's (Michael Keaton) nightmarish Dreamland. In this deleted scene, debuting on ET, watch as Holt lays out his plan for Operation Elephant Heist.

"This scene shows the Medici Circus troupe devising a plan to free Mrs. Jumbo from the clutches of V.A. Vandevere," producer Derek Frey told ET. "As a deleted scene, it provides interesting background for the heist and further insight into the dynamics between the characters. It also makes a nice connection to the film’s finale."

So, why was the scene ultimately cut? "As the film edit progressed, it became clear that it would be better to surprise the audience with the heist by letting it play out without any knowledge leading in."

Dumbo, from director Tim Burton, is available digitally and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on June 25 with additional deleted scenes, Easter eggs and bloopers.

