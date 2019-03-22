Like mother, like daughter!

On Thursday, Thandie Newton stepped out to attend the European premiere of Dumbo with her daughter, Nico Parker, and husband, Ol Parker, in London, England. The trio was there in support of Nico, who has her very first movie role in the Tim Burton reimagining of the Disney classic, in which she stars as Milly Farrier, the daughter of Colin Farrell’s character, Holt Farrier.

The mother-daughter duo stood proudly side by side as the 14-year-old newcomer stunned on the red carpet in a one-shoulder pale pink gown with an orange tulle overlay. Looking the spitting image of her mom, Nico wore her hair pulled back and kept her peach-toned makeup light.

Nico's 46-year-old Westworld star mom was equally gorgeous, wearing a sequin-embellished skirt with a mid-calf hem and a beaded fringe ruffled tulle shawl top, both by Mary Katrantzou.

The group was all smiles on the carpet, with both Nico's dad and lookalike mom looking proud of their middle child. The couple also share a 5-year-old son, Booker, and an 18-year-old daughter, Ripley.

Earlier this month, Nico was once again supported by both of her parents at the Los Angeles premiere of the flick. The trio posed for pics on the red carpet, with both Nico and Thandie sporting velvet looks, while Ol, 49, looked dapper in a dark suit.

Dumbo hits theaters March 29.

