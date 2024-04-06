Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's feel-good vibes at the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony quickly soured after an intense verbal confrontation with a fan.

The incident went down Friday at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia immediately following SmackDown. Johnson had just finished honoring his late grandmother, Lia Maivia, who was among this year's WWE Hall of Fame inductees. When the ceremony ended and as he made his way backstage, a fan shouted something that quickly caught Johnson's attention.

In video shared on social media, you can see the WWE legend stop in his tracks, turn and then walk towards the fan. It appears Johnson asks, "What did you say?" It's not exactly clear what the fan said to upset Johnson, and it's also not clear what the fan responded to Johnson's question.

After a brief exchange, it appears Johnson says, "That's what I thought." And as walks away, he turns around one more time and tells the fan, "Watch your f***ing mouth." Johnson then walks away with a serious look on his face.

It should be noted that the tense exchange very well could be The Rock in character, as he embraces the villain role for WrestleMania 40. He will join forces with Roman Reigns to take on Cody Rhodes and world heavyweight champion Seth Rollins.

Joining Johnson's grandmother in the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame included boxing legend Muhammad Ali, boxing promoter Paul Heyman, wrestler Bull Nakano, wrestling tag team Mike Rotunda and Barry Windham (aka the U.S. Express) and wrestler Thunderbolt Patterson.

Johnson, who in 2008 inducted his father, Rocky, and his grandfather, Peter Maivia, into the WWE Hall of Fame, was also honored at the Hall of Fame ceremony by Ali's late wife, Lonnie. She shared that The Rock in 1998 asked Ali for his permission to use the monicker that personified Ali's career in and out of the canvass, "The People's Champ." After sharing that story, Lonnie presented Johnson with the coveted The People's Championship belt.

After Lonnie called him to the stage, there was mixed reaction to Johnson getting the honor, which only further suggests that fans, too, have embraced Johnson's role as a villain.

