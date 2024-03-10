Watch Emma Stone Panic When She Misses 'Poor Things' Oscar Win

Emma Stone isn't at this year's Oscars just to celebrate herself, but to cheer on her film, Poor Things, in all the ways she can.

So when she stepped out of the theater and into the lobby between categories, she didn't realize that the award for Best Makeup and Hairstyling was being announced, and that the makeup team on her movie had just won.

In a video captured from inside the lobby, Stone can be seen calmly chatting before she notices that makeup artists and stylists Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston were on stage accepting the Oscar for their vital work on Poor Things.

Instantly, Stone's demeanor changes and she charges through the crowd in the lobby and toward the theater door so she could be on hand to cheer them on.

Poor Things also took home the Oscar for Best Production Design, which was presented immediately after Best Makeup and Hairstyling, allowing Stone to be on hand to lend her voice to the cheering for that victory as well.

The film -- for which Stone is also nominated for Best Actress -- beat out fellow Best Makeup and Hairstyling nominees Golda, Maestro, Oppenheimer and Society of the Snow.

The makeup artists spoke with reporters in the press room after their win, and Stacey reflected on getting to work with Stone multiple times over the years.

"[We did] The Favourite, Cruella and now this, and every singe one has been completely different. And we've created a space now where we're friends and we have that kind of trust relationship where she just lets me come up with crazy ideas and things to try on her."

"But she was particularly involved in this project... and playing Bella, for her, was super important," Stacey continued. "She's amazing and everything works on her, so it does make the job slightly easier."

Best Makeup and Hairstyling was was one of 11 nominations in total for the film, making Poor Things the second-most nominated movie of the year, just behind Oppenheimer with 13.

The 2024 Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, airs live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10, at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET on ABC.

