The biggest movie stars of the last year gathered together on Monday for the annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

The annual tradition allows nominees from all categories to rub elbows before the big night, and this year was no different. The class photo also allowed for some fun reunions and bestie moments, as well.

Ryan Gosling -- who is nominated for playing Ken in Barbie -- stood behind his former La La Land co-star Emma Stone -- who is nominated for her acclaimed role in Poor Things.

Meanwhile, Robert Downey Jr. was seated in one of the most prominent positions, at the front of the class, in the same row as directors Christopher Nolan and Martin Scorsese.

All in all, it was a true level of overwhelming star power for a single photograph. See the full group picture of the 2024 Oscars class below:

Richard Harbaugh/©A.M.P.A.S.

This year's top Oscars contenders include Oppenheimer —which landed a leading 13 nominations — as well as Poor Things, Killers of the Flower Moon, American Fiction, Barbie and The Holdovers.

The luncheon comes just a few days after the Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced a new Oscars category, which will be put in place starting with the 98th Academy Awards in 2026.

The Achievement in Casting Oscar will be the newest Academy Award added to the prestigious night since the introduction of the Best Animated Feature Film award in 2001. The Casting Directors Branch of the Academy was created in July 2013, and currently includes nearly 160 members.

The 96th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be handed out live at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on March 10 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. In the meantime, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Oscars coverage.

