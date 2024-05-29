Ghost Adventures' paranormal investigators, Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley and Jay Wasley, are tackling their wildest investigation yet -- the Radford Studio Center in Studio City, California, home of Entertainment Tonight!

One of the oldest film studios in the world, Radford has been the home of iconic productions, including Gunsmoke, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Gilligan's Island, Roseanne, Seinfeld and Will & Grace. Hundreds of thousands of extras and studio workers have walked the grounds, and the Ghost Adventures crew is checking for paranormal activity on the famous lot.

"There's been a lot of stuff that has occurred here," Bagans tells ET's Kevin Frazier. "We absorb all of these spirits, we observe all of this energy; that's why we're all unique. Because when we open that door up just by turning on a device, there could be things that follow us that come through... We might not capture anything at all but we go full force. I don't care if I'm investigating a 7-11, a studio or a demonically charged house, we're gonna use all of our gear and we're going to conduct a very big, professional investigation."

Bagans, who has been investigating paranormal activity for 20 years, tells ET he wonders if he's really here "in this material world."

"Have I turned into what I'm hunting? It's weird because I've been doing this for so long [and] we just absorb everything from every location and you think about all these different spirits and interactions we've had and it's like the spirits know who we are," he says.

"We've been doing this for so long and we've absorbed so much of that energy and we've interacted with so many different spirits that I'm starting to think that the spirits feel us when we're around and that's why we're starting to get so much more evidence," Bagans adds.

Bagans and Frazier tour the basement of the Mack Sennett building, which is believed to have been an old film vault.

"I'm gonna tell you something right now, I feel my back tightening up," Frazier says as the crew encounters what Bagans says could be the spirit of a security guard in the vault.

"[That] was a 9 1/2 out of 10 on the extreme darkness level," Bagans tells Frazier. "I think you're ready for a solid 10... I think Kevin is ready for a demonic infestation location."

"I'll see y'all later!" Frazier exclaims.

The investigation of Radford Studio Center is a special stop after the many that Bagans and the crew embark on in the latest season of the Discovery Channel series. The team had some of their most haunting encounters yet, including the investigation of an Arizona hotel connected to one of America's most violent gangsters and plagued by poltergeist activity; an Old West town haunted by a blood-soaked curse and a former brothel overrun with dark spirit activity; and the iconic Los Angeles Hospital, where thousands of deaths have left a disturbing energy roaming its abandoned halls.

Each episode follows the ghost hunters as they travel to haunted locations to document proof of the afterlife, meeting with locals, eyewitnesses and experts to piece together the haunted history of each site. Using the latest scientific gadgets and technology, they initiate an immersive lockdown investigation to capture physical evidence of the paranormal and understand each supernatural mystery.

Last year, ET sat down with Bagans to celebrate the show's 15th anniversary and look back on a few of his spookiest scares and happiest haunts.

"Fifteen years of Ghost Adventures, it's kind of like a celebration," Bagans said of the franchise's milestone. "I love doing it. It's just a total break from the material world, which I have gotten very bored with. And I'm just very intrigued to know what happens. There's so much mystery out there. There's so much more than our eyes and our ears and that our bodies can't detect. There's so much more to this life. People see this as a TV show, but this is my life. Fifteen years. I'm having a moment right now of, 'Wow, that's a long time. That's a long time.'"

While Bagans shows no signs of slowing down, he addressed the future of Ghost Adventures -- which first debuted on Travel Channel before moving to its current home on Discovery Channel and Discovery+ -- and was open about whether he's thought about ending the show.

"When the time comes, the time comes and to be doing a show for -- we're going on 16 years now -- it's just unheard of. So if the time comes, the time comes," he said. "And I'm going to be so thankful for the opportunity that I've had to investigate with these three guys that I love. And for all the experiences that we've shared in the locations back then, we're done but we're not."

"I appreciate all of that so much. It's not easy to be on this schedule and to be doing this as much as we do and the toll that it takes on us spiritually and mentally," Bagans noted. "Sometimes we get a lot of s**t for going crazy and acting dramatic or whatever. But these are very real reactions that we have from doing this for so long. And there's no other bigger adrenaline rush. There are no other great moments than helping people, seeing tears from people and just sitting down and talking to people and learning their stories and telling them that they're not alone. That's what they're experiencing, I've experienced it too."

Bagans also credited the Ghost Adventures fans for engaging with their ghost hunts and continuing to tune in to new episodes.

"I love our fans," he said. "And yeah, we'll see how long we keep doing this before we turn into what we're hunting. When I turn into that, there's some people I'm gonna haunt the hell out of. And I ain't even laughing. Because I got a list and I'm checking it twice. And I'm finding out who's naughty or nice. I'm not Santa Claus, but I'm gonna have some fun."

He promised that there's still a long way to go for Ghost Adventures before he and the crew hang their flashlights up for good. "Continue watching us. We're not that old yet. We still got a lot of energy," Bagans quipped, joking that ghost hunting has kept him young. "We're gonna stay looking young, but I think investigating ghosts, it does help us a little bit. Would that be weird? If that's the fountain of youth? Cracked the code."

Ghost Adventures airs Wednesdays on Discovery Channel and is available to stream on Max. The season finale airs June 12.

