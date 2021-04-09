TikTok star Loren Gray is coming to Ghost Adventures. In this clip from Friday's episode of the spooky series, Gray joins Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley and Jay Wasley to investigate California’s legendary Joshua Tree Inn, where country-rock pioneer Gram Parsons tragically died in 1973. It's not long before the late musician's spirit comes through.

"With Loren and I in shock for how deeply we are connecting emotionally, we want to see if Gram's spirit is still here with us, so I begin using the polterpod device," Bagans says before asking Parson's to talk to them.

After replaying the footage, the Ghost Adventures team hears a faint response that signals that Parsons wants to communicate.

"It said yes, it said yes," the team shouts out. And Gray hears it too. "That was like three words man," the freaked-out TikTok star says. "That was a lot."

After getting a response from Parsons, Bagans and Gray hear another, stronger, male voice say, "lots of people," which makes them think that there may be a spirit telling them there is "lots of people" that want to speak to them.

To reaffirm that they are communicating with Parsons, Bagans asks the country rocker which room he died in.

"What room are we in, what room number?" the show's host asks. "What room did you die in?"

"Eight," the faint voice replies, to the crew's excitement.

"What number are we in right now?" Gray jumps up and asks. "Eight," Bagans replies. "I swear to God man, I heard either number eight or room eight." After the team confirms they hear it too, things only get freakier at the Joshua Tree Inn.

To see how their stay at this haunted hotel turns out, catch Ghost Adventures when it streams April 9 on discovery+.

