Jenny McCarthy was moved to "ugly" tears over husband Donnie Wahlberg's "old pal" Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born.

The New Kids on the Block star, 49, shared a personal video to Instagram of his wife, who "lost her sh*t" after watching the hit film, starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.

"When you’re off at work and your wife is home alone during a polar vortex and she sends you a video of her crying and you think something awful has happened," he wrote of McCarthy, who was staying at home just outside Chicago while Wahlberg was away working. "But it’s only her telling you that she watched #AStarIsBorn with your old pal @ladygaga and lost her sh*t! I love my wife! We’ll sneak in a screening this weekend before #superbowl53 baby!"

In the darkened clip, the television personality can be seen sobbing with mascara running down her cheeks just after watching A Star Is Born, about a struggling artist (played by Lady Gaga) who meets and falls in love with an established musician (played by Cooper).

"I'm crying my ugly cry. I'm so sorry," McCarthy, 46, shares between sniffles. "I have to apologize. I look so gross right now. I watched the Bradley Cooper movie with Lady Gaga."

She continued, blaming her movie pick on the snowy weather, describing the film as "so sad."

"I thought I'd watch it 'cause it was offered, and we don't have any Direct TV because the weather, so there was nothing to watch," she adds. "It's so sad, and I'm not even PMSing. I wish you were here, though. I love you. That's all. Bye."

Wahlberg's friendship with Lady Gaga (then known as Stefani Germanotta) dates way back to the making of the band's 2008 album, The Block, where he met and co-wrote "Full Service" with the pop star, as well as featured her voice on "Big Girl Now." Lady Gaga then opened for the band during their New Kids on the Block: Live comeback tour right when her debut album, The Fame, dropped, and the rest is history.

Fast forward to 2011, and Wahlberg, who hasn't been shy about his admiration for his pal, presented her with the Best Pop Vocal Album award for Born This Way at the GRAMMY Awards.

Getty Images

Lady Gaga's lead role in the film recently earned her a Golden Globe award for Best Original Song for “Shallow” and two Academy Award nominations (for Best Actress and Best Original Song).

RELATED CONTENT:

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper Were Peak Jackson and Ally at SAG Awards

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga Shock Fans With Surprise 'Shallow' Performance at Her Vegas Show

A Star Was Born: How New Kids on the Block Helped Propel Lady Gaga to Fame (Exclusive)