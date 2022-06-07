Watch Joshua Jackson Stop a TV Interview to Say Hello to His Daughter
Joshua Jackson Jokes Daughter Wanted to 'Come to Work' With Him …
'Bling Empire' Cast Reacts to Chèrie and Jessey Quitting Show in…
Watch Selena Gomez Take Jabs From 'Saturday Night Live' Stars Ah…
James Corden Reflects on the Importance of Knowing 'When to Go O…
Mod Sun Dishes on Working With Avril Lavigne in 'Good Mourning' …
A Look Inside the Original ‘Top Gun’ Set With Tom Cruise! (Flash…
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly on 'Secret, Special Meaning' Beh…
Morgan Wallen Credits Fatherhood With Getting His Life in Check …
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Make Billboard Music Awards Family…
'Star Wars': Watch Hayden Christensen's First Interview About An…
'The Good Doctor' Finale: Shaun Gets Ready for His Big Day With …
Watch Amber Heard's Cross Examination by Johnny Depp's Attorney
Kim Kardashian Makes Sports Illustrated Debut in String Bikini
Billboard Music Awards 2022: All the Must-See Moments
Jessica Biel on Words From Justin Timberlake That Keeps Their Ma…
Fred Savage Fired From 'The Wonder Years' Following 'Inappropria…
Queen Elizabeth Misses the Opening of Parliament Due to Mobility…
Jessica Biel and Melanie Lynskey Reflect on Motherhood at 'Candy…
Jean Smart Jokes She's 'Created a Monster' as Son Hams It Up at …
Joshua Jackson had a total #GirlDad moment while promoting his new TV series, stopping in the middle of an interview on a daytime talk show to say his to his 2-year-old daughter, Janie.
Jackson and his Dr. Death co-star Christian Slater made an appearance during the third hour of The Today Show where they were promoting the Peacock series. But, in the middle of the interview, Jackson was inevitably asked about his time on the hit teen drama Dawson's Creek. Jackson was in the middle of walking down memory lane when, out of nowhere, he briefly interrupted the interview so he could give his daughter a shout-out.
"If I can for one second. This is the first time my daughter is watching me on TV," he said. "So, if I can just say, 'Hi, baby. Daddy loves you. I'll be home tonight!" He then waved to the camera as the panel sweetly embraced the moment. Jackson was then asked how old she is and he responded, "She's 25 months, as she's happy to tell you."
Jackson and his wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, share Janie. Jackson and Turner-Smith tied the knot in 2019.
Back in March, the coupled attended the 27th Critics' Choice Awards and Jackson told ET how Janie wanted to tag along!
"When we were leaving to come down here today, she was like, 'I come work? I come too? I come too,'" Jackson said with a laugh. When asked if the tiny little talker's destined to be an actor like her parents, Jackson set loftier goals for his little one.
"[Being an] actress is gonna be too small for her" Jackson shared. "She's gonna rule the world."
Jackson told ET back in July 2021 that starting a family with Turner-Smith changed his life.
"There is nothing that is not better off than being married to her and having that baby. It's everything," Jackson told ET's Lauren Zima. "I wanted to say congratulations to her. [Jodie] is in Cannes right now for the first time with her movie ... I wish I could be with you there, love."
RELATED CONTENT:
Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson: Inside Their Love Story
Jodie Turner-Smith Recalls Falling in Love With Joshua Jackson
Joshua Jackson Jokes Daughter Wanted to 'Come to Work' With Him
Joshua Jackson Slams 'Ugliness' From Critics of His Wife's Proposal
Jodie Turner-Smith Wears Shirt With Joshua Jackson's Face On It