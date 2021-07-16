Jodie Turner-Smith Wears Shirt With Husband Joshua Jackson's Face On It
Jodie Turner-Smith is all about supporting her husband, Joshua Jackson. On Thursday, the 34-year-old British actress shared a photo of herself on her Instagram Story wearing a T-shirt with Jackson's face on it from when he played Pacey Witter on Dawson's Creek.
Turner-Smith gave a shoutout to 43-year-old Jackson's new Peacock show, Dr. Death, in which he plays the real-life Christopher Duntsch, a Texas-based neurosurgeon who was accused of killing multiple patients and leaving more injured. In another cute exchange, Jackson shared a text conversation between the two on his own Instagram Story, in which she sent him a picture of herself wearing the hilarious T-shirt.
"Wait ... is this what you are currently wearing?" Jackson asked her, adding, "The wife is out there doing the most to get the word out for #DrDeath."
Turner-Smith and Jackson have been married since 2019, and have a 1-year-old daughter named Janie. ET recently spoke to Jackson about his new show and he also gushed about his wife.
"There is nothing that is not better off than being married to her and having that baby. It's everything," he said. "I wanted to say congratulations to her. [Jodie] is in Cannes right now for the first time with her movie ... I wish I could be with you there, love."
