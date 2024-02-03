Taylor Swift's music brought Hollywood A-listers together in harmony. Literally.

Julianne Moore, Natalie Portman, Robert Downey Jr., Lily Gladstone, Jodie Foster, Taraji P. Henson, Colman Domingo and more got together for W Magazine's "Lyrical Improv" video series with W's editor-at-large Lynn Hirschberg to offer their rendition of Swift's "Blank Space."

It's a pretty hilarious segment, and ya gotta give them an "A" for effort because they really brought it to the best of their abilities. But before even making an attempt to belt out the 2014 hit off Swift's 1989 album, a few of them offered a bit of a warning before showing off their vocals.

"You know, I don't know a single Taylor Swift song," Foster warned.

"I am not familiar at all," added Downey Jr.

"I'ma do my best, Taylor!" Henson exclaimed. "And I'm gonna try my best not to butcher 'Blank Space' by Taylor Swift."

While some appeared to just read the lyrics like it was a movie script, others actually made the attempt to show off their singing chops.

Moore and Portman were the only ones who appeared together (everyone else appeared individually) and the duo giggled after Moore belted out the line, "I can make a the bad guys good for a weekend."

The sweet rendition comes ahead of Swift attending (but not performing) the 2024 GRAMMY Awards on Sunday at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles. The 12-time GRAMMY winner is nominated for six trophies this year, including for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year.

