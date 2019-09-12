Watch Keke Palmer Twerk Her Way to the ‘Hustlers’ Premiere (Exclusive)

Keke Palmer looked gorgeous at the Hustlers premiere!

ET's Keltie Knight joined the actress ahead of her big night at the Toronto International Film Festival over the weekend, letting us into her world to get a behind-the-scenes look at how she got all dolled up.

So what's Palmer's routine before hitting the red carpet? She has to make sure she eats. That day, the 26-year-old actress munched on a hamburger and fries before getting her hair and makeup done and slipping into her couture gown.

While getting ready with the multifaceted star, who also sings and co-hosts GMA3: Strahan, Sara, and Keke, she dished on how she just applied to culinary school.

"You know, might be a little Chef Keke in a minute," she joked before slipping into her sexy Roberto Cavalli dress.

The black-and-gold backless creation featured a thigh-high slit, and a black bodysuit under the sheer layer -- it was also "mom-approved."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Palmer then got final touchups before getting into the car and delivering her rock star poses on the red carpet.

"I did the turn, I gave them the front, but you know, I really worked that back and I feel good," Palmer told Knight while at the event. See Palmer's full transformation in the video above.

For more on Hustlers, watch below.

